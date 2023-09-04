Three legendary figures will be involved in the presentation on 2023 Grand Final day

Mark Thompson celebrates Geelong's 2009 premiership win. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL BOSS Gillon McLachlan has described as "significant" the appointment of former great Mark Thompson to present the Jock McHale Medal to this year's premiership coach.

Thompson, a three-time premiership player with Essendon and dual flag-winning coach of Geelong, was convicted for drug possession in 2019.

He was fined $3000 and ordered to undergo rehabilitation, while a drug trafficking charge against him was dismissed.

The 59-year-old, who left the AFL after coaching Essendon through the 2014 season, has worked to rebuild his life in recent years away from football.

He will present the McHale Medal to the premiership coach on stage after the Grand Final at the MCG on September 30.

Former Carlton and West Coast champion Chris Judd will present the Norm Smith Medal on Grand Final day, while former Sydney Swans captain Josh Kennedy is this year's premiership cup ambassador.

Josh Kennedy with the 2023 premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

"In our game, I think people make mistakes and I think we have an ability to actually welcome people back and continue to celebrate their place and their role in the game," McLachlan said of Thompson.

"That is certainly where Mark is. He was a great player and a significant coach, and I'm really pleased that he's going to be presenting the (medal) to the premiership coach.

"I hope it's significant for Mark and I think it's significant for the game."

Chris Judd with the 2023 Norm Smith Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Thompson was confirmed as this year's McHale Medal presenter at the official AFL finals launch on Monday.

"I think he's pleased," McLachlan said.

"I think Mark needs to speak to that for himself but I do think it's significant."

The AFL also confirmed American rock band KISS will headline the Grand Final pre-game entertainment show.