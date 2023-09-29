Some of the stars of the 2024 draft crop will be on show in the 2023 AFL Futures game

Sid Draper, Levi Ashcroft, Jagga Smith and Ben Camporeale. Pictures: AFL Photos

SEVERAL of next year's best draft prospects will display their wares on the MCG on Grand Final Day in the annual Futures game.

Ben and Lucas Camporeale, the twin sons of Carlton great Scott, and promising key forward Tyler Welsh, son of former Crow Scott, will join top talents Jagga Smith, Sid Draper, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes in the annual exhibition game that showcases the best 17-year-olds ahead of the AFL Academy squad selection.

>> WATCH THE 2023 AFL FUTURES GAME FROM 9.30am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Ashcroft is the brother of first-year Brisbane star Will, while Draper starred for South Australian in the AFL Under-18 Championships during 2023.

Smith has long been viewed as one of the best midfield talents for his age, while Moraes - a state-level basketballer as well - was a key part of the Eastern Ranges team that lost the Coates Talent League Grand Final to Sandringham.

Welsh shot to prominence during the under-18 carnival with his powerful performances for South Australia, including a five-goal effort against Vic Country.

Last year's Futures game showcased draft talents including Harley Reid, Jed Walter, Zane Duursma, Nick Watson, Connor O'Sullivan and best-on-ground Daniel Curtin.

The AFL Futures match provides next year’s draft prospects an opportunity to be part of a high-performance environment and showcase their talent on the big stage as they push for selection for the 2024 AFL Academy Boys program.

Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFL clubs, with all states and territories represented across the 46-player squad.

Daniel Curtin in action during the 2022 NAB AFL Futures match on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAM SELWOOD

(White jumper)

1. Levi Ashcroft (Sandringham Dragons/Old Brighton Grammarians)

2. Lucas Camporeale (Glenelg/Brighton Districts & Old Scholars)

3. Phoenix Hargrave (South Adelaide/Reynella)

4. Joe Harrison (Sydney Swans Academy/Warners Bay)

6. Isaac Kako (Calder Cannons/Pascoe Vale)

7. Xavier Lindsay (Gippsland Power/Leongatha)

8. Christian Moraes (Eastern Ranges/Glen Waverley)

9. Murphy Reid (Sandringham Dragons/South Melbourne Districts)

10. Tobie Travaglia (Bendigo Pioneers/Sandhurst)

11. Malakai Champion (Subiaco/Mines Rovers)

12. Kade Herbert (Woodville-West Torrens/Bute)

13. Austin van der Struyf (Claremont/Claremont)

14. Sam Lalor (GWV Rebels/Bacchus Marsh)

15. Harvey Langford (Dandenong Stingrays/Mount Martha)

16. Noah Mraz (Dandenong Stingrays/Narre North Foxes)

17. Joshua Murphy (Murray Bushrangers/North Albury)

18. Finn O’Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers/Koroit)

19. Oliver Warburton (Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton Swans)

20. Jonty Faull (GWV Rebels/Redan)

27. Oliver Dean (Tasmania Devils/North Launceston)

28. Flynn Penry (GWV Rebels/Cobden)

29. Tyler Welsh (Woodville West-Torrens/Henley)

30. Tom Luck (Woodville-West Torrens/Central Yorke)

TEAM NAITANUI

(Blue and green jumper)

1. Ben Camporeale (Glenelg/Brighton Districts & Old Scholars)

2. Sid Draper (South Adelaide/Willunga)

3. Mitch Woods (Sydney Swans Academy/Penshurst)

4. Clay Shadforth (NT Academy/South Adelaide/Palmerston)

5. Bo Allan (Peel Thunder/Halls Head)

6. Taj Hotton (Sandringham Dragons/Old Haileybury)

7. Archer Day-Wicks (Bendigo Pioneers/Sandhurst)

8. Lucca Grego (Western Jets/Keilor)

9. Zak Johnson (Northern Knights/Old Ivanhoe Grammarians)

10. Leonardo Lombard (Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach)

11. Sam Marshall (Brisbane Lions Academy/Sandringham Dragons/St Bedes Mentone)

12. Ricky Mentha (NT Academy/Gippsland Power/Morwell)

13. Jagga Smith (Oakleigh Chargers/Richmond)

14. Joel Cochran (Sydney Swans Academy/East Sydney)

15. Tom Gross (Oakleigh Chargers/Old Trinity Grammarians)

16. Nash King (Calder Cannons/Wallan)

17. Harry O’Farrell (Calder Cannons/Maribyrnong Park)

18. Jobe Shanahan (Bendigo Pioneers/Moama)

19. Josh Smillie (Eastern Ranges/Park Orchards)

20. Luke Trainor (Sandringham Dragons/Old Brighton Grammarians)

21. Rome Burgoyne (Woodville-West Torrents/Port District)

28. Tom Gillett (Brisbane Lions Academy/Sherwood)