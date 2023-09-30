A big bump from Charlie Cameron left Jeremy Howe with three broken ribs in the Grand Final

Jeremy Howe celebrates getting his premiership medal after Collingwood's Grand Final win over Brisbane on September 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JUST six months on from suffering a traumatic arm injury, Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe has played out the thrilling Grand Final win with three broken ribs.

A big bump from Brisbane star Charlie Cameron left Howe on the MCG turf early in the final quarter of the Magpies' epic four-point victory, which secured their 16th premiership.

MATCH REPORT Magpies outlast Lions in thrilling Grand Final

Howe had to leave the ground after the clash, but returned to play out the game in obvious discomfort.

"Three broken ribs will do that I reckon," he told AAP.

"They're clicking flat out. It's not ideal."

Howe admitted feeling "s***house" as he nursed a beer in the raucous Collingwood rooms.

Charlie Cameron bumps Jeremy Howe during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But the pain couldn't compare to landing awkwardly from a marking contest against Geelong in the opening round of the season.

The 33-year-old was stretchered off the field after breaking his arm in a freak accident that was deemed too gruesome to be replayed during the broadcast.

NORM SMITH MEDAL All the votes as Bobby wins it

Less than two weeks after surgery, an infection set back his recovery and left Howe uncertain about his future.

"Just probably thinking about hanging (the boots) up, to be honest. First six weeks were really bad with my arm," he said.

"Contemplated everything really, it's amazing what thoughts go through your head – predominantly negative ones."

Learn More 02:40

Winning a Grand Final was certainly not one of the things Howe thought about.

But with the support of wife Kahlia, he bounced back to make his return in round 15 against Adelaide and play every game from there on en route to lifting the premiership cup.

PLAYER RATINGS Every Magpies player rated

The key defender was crucial for the Collingwood defence, racking up 24 disposals, seven intercept possessions and four score involvements with a team-high 591 metres gained.

"It's in the history books now," he said.

"To get back at all was going to be a massive bonus but this? This is hard to explain. I'm not sure if it's real yet.

Learn More 03:56

"I'm just so grateful to be able to share it with my family 'cause they're the ones that got me through.

"Especially my wife, she sees me at my worst and that (arm injury) was definitely my worst.

"She got me through, got me back, gave me the kick up the arse when I needed it and the rest is history."