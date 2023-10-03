West Coast list manager says club is holding talks on top selection but happy to take it to the Draft

Harley Reid during the match between the AFL Academy Boys and Carlton VFL at Marvel Stadium, May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast list boss Rohan O'Brien isn't placing a price tag on this year's No.1 draft pick but warns rival clubs will need to package "pretty special" offers to tempt the Eagles into a trade.

O'Brien on Tuesday told Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio his club currently planned on retaining the pick – and access to Harley Reid – with the wooden spooners yet to receive an enticing bid despite multiple rivals showing interest.

"At this stage, we're likely to keep the selection and go to the draft," O’Brien said.

>> LISTEN LIVE to AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT each weekday

"It doesn't come along very often, pick one. We’re trying to bring in some high and young talent, so it's a unique opportunity."

Learn More 11:17

The prized selection carries extra weight in 2023 after Reid's scintillating under-18 campaign.

However, the Eagles will consider offers if they are significant enough.

"We'll listen to everyone's offers if they come our way … but it's going to have to be something pretty special to turn our heads," O’Brien said.

"We're not putting a price on it at all. We've got the pick, we'll wait to see what happens.

Eagles players after the round 23 match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We'll just listen and see what comes our way."

As reported by AFL.com.au’s Inside Trading on Monday, North Melbourne could target the pick with its suite of first-round selections.

O'Brien on Tuesday confirmed Kangaroos list manager Brady Rawlings had enquired about a trade.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"Brady and I have just discussed whether we're open to it at all, and if we are open to it, what types of things might be involved," O'Brien said.

"(But) we haven't really gone anywhere down the path at all."

The Kangaroos currently hold picks 2, 14 and 19, and could also gain no.3 as free agency compensation for the outgoing Ben McKay.

O'Brien acknowledged acquiring multiple first-round picks in exchange for pick No.1 could give the Eagles more security as they continue their rebuild.

"Obviously with North, we're waiting to see what their (draft) hand will look like," O'Brien said.

West Coast recruiting staff are seen during the 2018 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 22, 2018. Picture: AFL Media

"You're never going to go wrong acquiring as many (picks) as you can.

"More surety, if you like, around the talent at the high end of the draft. You can never go wrong bringing in (multiple) first-round draft selections, I would've thought.

"(But) it's probably something that you can't really quantify until you get the offer and you know what it means in terms of your draft order."

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Eagles last year traded pick No.2, which allowed them to draft local prospects Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett later in the first round.

This year, WA talent Daniel Curtin also looms as an exciting local talent.

"At this time last year, we didn't think we'd trade pick two, and that changed and we feel worked out really well," O'Brien said.