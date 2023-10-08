Follow all the news and live updates as the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period opens

Brodie Grundy in action during Melbourne's loss to Carlton in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LISTEN Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT weekdays

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

EXPLAINER Everything you need to know about Trade

KEY DATES Start dates for Trade and Free Agency



Welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 AFL off-season, with the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period underway!

We're set for another intriguing player movement period, with plenty of change expected at the top of the draft order and some big names set to don new colours in 2024.

You can watch and listen to all the news LIVE on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio every weekday, and be sure to tune into our Trade Desk live stream on Facebook from 2pm AEDT Monday-Friday, where our expert reporters will answer your questions.