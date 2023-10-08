Jacob Weitering has been rewarded for a standout season with his second John Nicholls Medal win

Jacob Weitering celebrates with fans after Carlton's win over Hawthorn in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Jacob Weitering has capped another outstanding campaign and written his name in Carlton's history books, becoming just the 23rd player to win multiple John Nicholls Medals as the club's best and fairest.

The ultra-reliable Weitering was again among the League's best intercept and lockdown defenders this season, celebrating his campaign by claiming a second best and fairest award in four seasons having also claimed the honour in 2020.

Weitering polled 210 votes to secure his second John Nicholls Medal, narrowly edging out fellow defender Nic Newman (193 votes) in second and superstar forward Charlie Curnow (174) in third.

Jacob Weitering and Nic Newman embrace after Carlton's win over Geelong in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It came after a season in which Weitering led the competition for marks (208), intercept possessions (201) and intercept marks (97), earning him selection in the extended All-Australian squad for the fourth successive year. However, he is still without an All-Australian blazer.

Newman enjoyed a breakout campaign and secured the first top-10 best and fairest finish of his nine-year career, coming in second on a night where he was also named as the Best Clubman award for the third time in four seasons.

Curnow locked up his second top-three finish, having also won the Players' Award and the Carltonians' William A. Cook Trophy following a campaign where he won his second straight Coleman Medal after kicking a career-high 81 goals.

Adam Cerra (167 votes) and Patrick Cripps (158 votes) rounded out the top-five, while Blake Acres came sixth and also won the Coaches' Award and the Spirit of Carlton Award having played throughout the finals with a grade two collarbone sprain.

Sam Walsh finished inside the top 10 despite missing eight games through injury, while he also won the Blues' Best Finals Player having earlier been honoured with the Gary Ayres Medal as the competition's best finals player.

Sam Walsh during Carlton's 2023 semi-final against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Developing wingman Ollie Hollands, the club's first selection in last year's draft at pick No.11, claimed the Best Young Player award after a maiden campaign where he featured in 19 of a possible 26 matches.

The John Nicholls Medal is voted on by senior coach Michael Voss and three assistants giving each player up to four votes at the end of every round, meaning a maximum of 16 votes is awarded to any single player per round.

2023 JOHN NICHOLLS MEDAL

1) Jacob Weitering – 210 votes

2) Nic Newman – 193

3) Charlie Curnow – 174

4) Adam Cerra – 167

5) Patrick Cripps – 158

6) Blake Acres – 153

7) Sam Docherty – 152

8) Adam Saad – 149

9) Sam Walsh – 143

10) Mitch McGovern – 108