Dan McKenzie has travelled to Germany as the Saint bids to overcome his injury woes

Daniel McKenzie celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash with Port Adelaide in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCKLESS St Kilda wingman Dan McKenzie has flown to Germany to see world-renowned soft tissue specialist Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt in a bid to keep his AFL career alive after a nightmare injury run.

The 27-year-old hasn't played at AFL level since round 13, 2022 and only managed two VFL appearances this year due to persistent calf strains that have left his future clouded.

McKenzie is yet to secure a new deal to remain at RSEA Park in 2024, but as flagged in Inside Trading this week, rival clubs, including Gold Coast, have expressed an interest in the unrestricted free agent.

After attending last week's Trevor Barker Award, McKenzie travelled to Munich on Tuesday to visit the 81-year-old doctor affectionately known as 'Healing Hans'.

McKenzie is understood to have driven this trip with support from the club. He will undergo an intense five-day testing and training block before returning a few days later to complete the consultation.

Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt has treated some of the biggest names in global sport, including Usain Bolt, Ronaldo, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Diego Maradona, Maurice Greene, Boris Becker and Steven Gerrard.

Former teammate Dan Hannebery spent time working with the former Bayern Munich and Germany national team doctor in the middle of last year after being limited to just 15 games in his first three seasons at the club due to persistent soft tissue issues.

The three-time All-Australian made it back late in the year and played the final three games of the home and away season before calling time on his AFL career.

Collingwood has a long relationship with the German doctor having previously sent Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore, Jamie Elliott and Ben Reid across for consultations.

The Saints re-signed former first-round pick Hunter Clark for two more seasons this week and are understood to be open to offering McKenzie another deal.

Hunter Clark is tackled by Patrick Dangerfield during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Victorian completed a strong medical examination post-season with growing confidence he can get back on the park and stay there, regardless of whether that is at Moorabbin or at a new club.

St Kilda is considering adding him to the rookie list later in the year or across the summer during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The Suns are monitoring him along with a handful of other clubs who are expected to continue to keep tabs on his fitness across the coming weeks and months.

McKenzie has played 73 games in the AFL since being selected at pick No.22 in the 2014 draft.