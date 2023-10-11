Harley Reid during the 2023 U18 Boys Championships on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'They're gone!': The review of North's assistance picks that now won't happen

- The Dees who's 'become Ross Glendinning' in 48 hours

- Melbourne is 'desperate' to get pick No.1, but Roos have strong hand

- 'It was never meant to be this way': Dons, Saints FA deal hits a snag

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.