Toby McLean has not been offered a contract for 2024 after a busy trade period for the Western Bulldogs

Toby McLean in action during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP player Toby McLean has been delisted by the Western Bulldogs after 102 games across nine seasons.

Drafted with pick No.26 in the 2014 draft, McLean had 18 touches and kicked a goal in the Dogs' famous 2016 premiership victory.

The 27-year-old played six games in 2023 after suffering two ACL injuries in three seasons.

"Toby has been a heart and soul player for the Western Bulldogs over a long period and will always be remembered for playing a role in the 2016 Premiership victory," the Bulldogs' list boss Sam Power said.

"A very popular team man, Toby went out of his way to help all his teammates and would play selfless roles for the team on the field.

"Given the outcomes of the trade period to date and the future direction of the list, we’ve decided to make this further change now.

"We wish Toby all the best with his future endeavours and he’ll always be welcome back at VU Whitten Oval."