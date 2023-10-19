Dylan Shiel has had surgery on his foot, but he is not expected to be significantly restricted for Essendon's pre-season

Dylan Shiel ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

DYLAN Shiel has undergone foot surgery in a bid to overcome the problem that curtailed him through this year.

The 30-year-old played 12 games in 2023 but had recurring issues with his foot in the second half of the season.

After being a trade option for clubs before Wednesday night's deadline, the midfielder stayed at Essendon and underwent surgery on Thursday.

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

It follows his knee surgery earlier this month, with Shiel having gone under the knife to repair a meniscus tear in his knee. The Bombers had said he was set to miss four to six weeks with the knee injury.

The foot injury will see him on crutches for a couple of weeks with a plan determined for his return, however it is not viewed as being likely to significantly restrict him for Essendon's pre-season, with the hope it has fixed his ongoing foot problems.

Shiel has two years to run on his contract after crossing to Essendon from Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2018.

His manager Paul Connors said on AFL.com.au's trade deadline coverage that Shiel had looked at options but would remain at the Bombers.

"Names get floated. Dylan's been injured for the second half of the year, and I think that probably caused his name to come up," Connors told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I think both parties had a little look at it, but nothing was really too serious, and we moved on."