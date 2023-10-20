The Lions have delisted three players after their run to the Grand Final

Rhys Mathieson in action during Brisbane's VFL clash against Williamstown in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has delisted three players, including rugged midfielder Rhys Mathieson.

Mathieson, who played 72 games across eight seasons, was unable to break into the Lions' senior team in 2023 as it pushed towards a Grand Final.

Untried small forwards Blake Coleman and Darryl McDowell-White jnr – son of triple premiership player Darryl White – have also not been offered contracts for next season.

Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said Mathieson, known affectionately as 'Beast Mode', had played an integral role in helping the Lions climb from the bottom after he was drafted in late 2015.

"He has been a much-loved member of the club and popular with our fans due to the type of person he has been on and off the field and we are grateful for his time here," Daly said.

"Blake and 'DJ' are two players who had some real talent, but unfortunately due to the club having so many strong forwards at AFL level they were not able to push their way into the team."

The trio of delistings follow the retirements of Marcus Adams, Daniel Rich and Nakia Cockatoo.

Brisbane also farewelled Tom Fullarton (Melbourne) and Jack Gunston (Hawthorn) during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, while welcoming recruits Tom Doedee and Brandon Ryan.