Nick Murray, Robbie Fox and Mason Wood. Pictures: AFL Photos

MASON Wood, Nick Murray and Robbie Fox are among the players set to be upgraded from the rookie to senior list next month as clubs go through their planning ahead of the national draft.

Clubs have to use at least three picks at the national draft, however that number can include upgraded players from their rookie lists. They must notify the AFL by next Tuesday of their plans to upgrade rookies as part of their draft hand.

At least a dozen clubs are set to do that across the competition, with St Kilda to upgrade Wood following his career-best year and after three seasons on the Saints' rookie list.

Murray, too, will be upgraded at Adelaide as he recovers from his knee reconstruction late in the 2023 campaign, while Fox will also join Sydney's senior list after playing 20 games for the Swans this season.

Fremantle will upgrade Bailey Banfield and Josh Treacy, who must both be lifted to the senior list after three years as rookies, while Melbourne will reward defender Daniel Turner with a senior spot.

Richmond's Ben Miller and Brisbane's Carter Michael will be the same at their clubs, while Ace Hewago-Oea will be upgraded from the category B rookie list at Gold Coast.

Anthony Scott is expected to be upgraded at the Western Bulldogs, while Collingwood is also likely to upgrade a rookie, with Ash Johnson, Aiden Begg and Oleg Markov among its current group of rookies.

Jed McEntee is likely to get a senior spot at Port Adelaide and Hawthorn could also make an elevation to the senior list, with best and fairest runner up Jai Newcombe best placed after being a mid-season rookie pick in 2021.

There are set to be a minimum of 52 and a maximum of 62 picks at next month's national draft, with clubs still working through their plans.

The delisted free agency period, which opens next week, could also change clubs' plans with how many picks they plan to use at the draft.