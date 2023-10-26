AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released profiles on the top small and medium defender prospects ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft.

The 2023 AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21. The 2023 AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday, November 22.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group each week ahead of this year's Draft.

The players profiled attended the 2023 AFL Draft Combine or 2023 AFL State Draft Combine which were held during October.

Four players from the 2023 AFL National Championships All Australian team feature in the small and medium defenders group, including Riley Hardeman (Western Australia), James Leake (Tasmania), George Stevens (Victoria Country) and Archie Roberts (Victoria Metro).

NATIONAL COMBINE

Matthew Carroll

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: East Malvern

Date of Birth: 28/11/05

Height: 188cm

Left-footed medium defender who is strong overhead, has good speed and reads the game well to intercept. Provides good rebound and is a neat user of the ball by hand and foot. Represented Victoria Metro at the National Championships produced his best performance against Victoria Country when he amassed 19 disposals and took five marks to be among his team’s best performers. Finished the year as a premiership player with the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League where he played six matches after interruptions through injury.

Will Graham

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Palm Beach Currumbin

Date of Birth: 27/07/05

Height: 186cm

Adapted seamlessly to play in defence for the Allies after predominantly playing midfield for the Gold Coast Suns Academy. A very clean ball handler with a dazzling burst of speed. He was a consistent performer across all four matches for the Allies, averaging 16.5 disposals at 80 percent efficiency. His speed and power really shone through at the Draft Combine where he was ranked second in the 20m sprint (2.92 seconds) and standing vertical jump (78cm) as well as being third in the running vertical jump (95cm) confirming his elite athletic profile.

Riley Hardeman

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Caversham

Date of Birth: 27/02/05

Height: 185cm

Left-footed medium defender who is strong overhead, has line-breaking speed and is a penetrating kick. These attributes were on show during the National Championships, where he captained Western Australia and earned All Australian selection after averaging 18.5 disposals and 5.8 marks and displayed composure under pressure. Made his senior debut with Swan Districts this year and impressed when representing Australia as part of the AFL Academy. His natural leap was on display at the Draft Combine where he featured in the top 10 performers in both the standing vertical jump (75cm) and running vertical jump (91cm).

Angus Hastie

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Geelong West Giants

Date of Birth: 19/09/05

Height: 190cm

An athletic medium defender who sets the play up from defence with his run and ball use. Has shown a preparedness to back himself and take the game on to create opportunities for his team. His intercepting ability is also a strength which saw him represent Victoria Country in all four matches at the National Championships. Played 13 matches with the Geelong Falcons in the Coates Talent League this year averaging 20 disposals and 4.6 marks. His standout performance came in the preliminary final defeat against the Sandringham Dragons, where his dash from defence was exceptional. His elite lateral movement was on display at the Draft Combine where he produced the third best time (8.20 seconds) in the agility test.

James Leake

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Launceston

Date of Birth: 02/10/05

Height: 187cm

Medium defender and forward who won All Australian honours as a defender for the Allies at the National Championships in the middle of the season then played some eye-catching matches as a forward for the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League during a breakout season. With mercurial ability in the air and uncanny ability around goals he looks to have unique versatility which was on display during 11 matches for the Devils where averaged 16.1 disposals and kicked 17 goals, which included a five-goal haul against the Dandenong Stingrays in Round 17.

Luamon Lual

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: South Warrnambool

Date of Birth: 28/03/05

Height:182 cm

A well-balanced and skillful player of South Sudanese heritage who was part of the AFL’s Multicultural Academy. Strong in one-on-one contests, he had an excellent 2023 season. Averaged 17.9 disposals and 3.6 tackles in 14 matches for the GWV Rebels to finish runner-up in the club’s best and fairest and earn selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Also represented Victoria Country with distinction at the National Championships and featured among his team’s best against Western Australia and Victoria Metro. Is a member of the Western Bulldogs’ NGA program meaning the Bulldogs can match any bid for him from a rival club after selection 40 in this year’s Draft.

Cam Nyko

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Healesville

Date of Birth: 25/11/05

Height: 179cm

A medium defender who gains meterage for his team with his dazzling speed and penetrating left-foot kicking. These traits were on in all four games he played for Victoria Metro at the National Championships. Makes good decisions with the ball and is often given the responsibility of kicking in for his team as well as being an important connector. Averaged 19.9 disposals (8.5 contested) and 10 handball receives for the Eastern Ranges in nine Coates Talent League matches before injuring both shoulders which brought his season to an early end.

Nathan Philactides

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Blackburn

Date of Birth: 10/01/05

Height: 179cm

A left-footed defender with an athletics background who was once ranked top-five in the world in the 400m hurdles among his age group. It was no surprise when he posted a quick time of 7.9 seconds in the agility test during pre-season testing. Had a consistent year playing all four games for Victoria Metro and 11 matches with the Oakleigh Chargers where he averaged 19.3 disposals and 4.8 rebound 50s. A shoulder injury prevented him from showcasing his dazzling speed during physical testing at the Draft Combine.

Archie Roberts

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Hampton Rovers

Date of Birth: 18/11/05

Height: 184cm

A left-footed half-back who is a penetrating kick, smart interceptor and uses his anticipation and clean hands to have an impact. Showed good rebounding speed and fine decision-making ability to set up play from defence for Victoria Metro during the National Championships, where he averaged 20.8 disposals and 3.8 marks to earn All Australian honours before becoming a back-to-back premiership player for the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League. His impressive time of 6:08 for the 2km time trial during the Draft Combine gave a glimpse of his elite endurance and competitiveness.

Bodie Ryan

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Brighton

Date of Birth: 20/04/05

Height: 187cm

No nonsense defender who is strong in his attack on the ball and an excellent one-on-one player. Was South Australia’s best player in its National Championships over Victoria Country when he curtailed Harley Reid after he had kicked three goals in the opening quarter. Backed it up in the loss to Western Australia with another sterling performance. Predominantly played under 18s with Glenelg where he averaged 19.6 disposals at 80 percent efficiency and 5.3 marks. His standout feature at the Draft Combine was his time of 8.21 seconds on the agility test placing him fourth overall, supported by a speedy 3.01 seconds on the 20m sprint.

Oscar Ryan

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Shepperton United

Date of Birth: 15/05/05

Height: 187cm

Medium defender with good closing speed who is also strong overhead with his intercept marking. Is composed with the ball and has excellent vision and awareness. Had an outstanding year with the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League averaging 21.9 disposals, 5.2 marks and 4.2 tackles in 10 matches to finishing runner-up in club’s best and fairest award. Was also solid in all four games for Victoria Country in the National Championships. Showed his pace at the Draft Combine with a slick 3.00 seconds on the 20m sprint.

George Stevens

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: South Warrnambool

Date of Birth: 14/04/05

Height: 189cm

A strong-bodied defender who also plays as an inside midfielder to great effect. He reads the cues to intercept well when playing across half back, is a good decision-maker and has a penetrating kick. Had an outstanding year all-round including captaining the Australia under-18 team during the AFL Academy’s matches against SANFL and VFL sides. Won All Australian honours at the National Championships when representing Victoria Country as well as being named captain of the Coates Talent League Team of the Year after averaging 28.8 disposals and five tackles across 13 matches to win the GWV Rebels’ best and fairest award. His 6:37 for the 2km time trial at the National Combine was a strong performance for a player of his type.

STATE COMBINE

Lachlan Cabor

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: Shellharbour

Date of Birth: 28/09/05

Height: 179cm

A small defender who played his role on the opposition’s most dangerous small forward to great effect for the Allies to be an important part of the title-winning team at the National Championships. Good one-on-one and aggressive in the contest, he also showed a burst of speed to open up the play in defence. Also played in a midfield role with the Sydney Swans Academy in the Coates Talent League averaging 16.8 disposals and 5.5 tackles. A member of the AFL Academy he represented Australia at under 18s level and played three games for the Swans in the VFL.

Josh Chatfield

State: Victoria

State League Club: Footscray Bulldogs

Community Club: North Ballarat

Date of Birth: 02/08/00

Height: 187cm

A powerful medium defender who also can play up forward. A late developer who played for the GWV Rebels five years ago before starring in a premiership with Koroit in the Hampden league. Went on to join Footscray in the VFL and has played 30 matches over the past two years. A fine intercept mark and neat user of the ball by hand and foot he was outstanding against the Sydney Swans in Round 17 with 21 disposals and nine marks which gave a thin slice of his potential. Injured his knee during the finals and was unable to test at the Draft Combine.

Charlie Edwards

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Sandhurst

Date of Birth: 18/05/05

Height: 191cm

Medium defender and midfielder who emerged as the year progressed and is now considered a possible Draft bolter given his rapid progression for the Sandringham Dragons in their road to the Coates Talent League premiership. Showed real class with his athleticism and ball use once moved through the midfield with his 29-disposal performance against the Dandenong Stingrays in Round 13 an eye-catcher. Also a talented cricketer, has spent only one year in the AFL Talent Pathway system after playing underaged football at Sandhurst before moving to Melbourne Grammar. Averaged 17.1 disposals at 76 percent efficiency and kicked seven goals across 12 matches in the Coates Talent League to announce himself as a Draft prospect. His 6:24 in the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine was impressive for a player of his type.

Logan Evans

State: South Australia

State League Club: Norwood

Community Club: Hectorville

Date of Birth: 07/10/05

Height: 189cm

Medium defender who made an impact earlier in the season for Norwood playing four matches at senior level for the SANFL reigning premier. Looked composed with his clean hands and intercepting ability and averaged 14.8 disposals. Was a consistent player for South Australia in three matches at the National Championships and returned to play at reserves level for Norwood for the remainder of the year.

Joe Fonti

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: East Fremantle

Date of Birth: 24/12/04

Height: 188cm

Medium defender who blossomed after being moved from the midfield. His very good form at club under 18s level saw him added to the Western Australia state team. His intercept marking ability and run from defence were features of his game across three matches for his state, averaging 12 disposals. Tested extremely well at the State Draft Combine in Perth, registering times of 2.88 seconds on the 20m sprint and 7.97 seconds on the agility test which were ranked first and second respectively among all players who tested at the three State Draft Combines.

Oscar Hine-Baston

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Perth

Community Club: Manning Rippers

Date of Birth: 18/10/04

Height: 177cm

Powerful small defender with a competitive edge who was a consistent player for Western Australia at the National Championships averaging 15.5 disposals at 77 percent efficiency as well as four tackles. Was at his best against the eventual title winners in the Allies with his speed and rebound impressive despite his side suffering a heavy defeat. Progressed to debut at senior level with Perth in the WAFL this year. His natural leap was outstanding during the State Draft Combine testing in Perth, where he ranked number one amongst all state participants in both the standing vertical jump (77cm) and running vertical jump (97cm). With a parent born in South Africa he qualifies as a member of the West Coast Eagles’ Next Generation Academy.

Alex Holt

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 28/01/05

Height: 181cm

A composed defender who has the ability to play close and negate a dangerous forward as well as read the cues to intercept opposition forward entries. Is also a good decision-maker who uses the ball effectively by both hand and foot. Was a solid performer in all four games for South Australia at the National Championships, which included being named in the best players against the Allies and Victoria Metro. Played predominantly at reserves level for Sturt where he averaged 13 disposals across 12 matches and was on the verge of senior selection.

Ben Hopkins

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Langwarrin

Date of Birth: 28/07/05

Height: 190cm

Medium defender who reads the game exceptionally well to intercept and sets up the play with his neat ball use. Also displays great running patterns which indicate a good feel for the game. Went from strength to strength with the Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League averaging 19.8 disposals and 3.6 marks in 14 matches. Ran a strong 6:32 in the 2km time trial at the State Draft Combine in Victoria which gave an indication of his competitiveness and endurance.

Tew Jiath

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Morwell

Date of Birth: 02/03/05

Height: 188cm

Emerged in the back half of the season with some dazzling performances for the Gippsland Power including having 29 disposals during the Wildcard Round victory over the Dandenong Stingrays. A fine intercept mark and displays fantastic speed away from the contest. Averaged 17.7 disposals in 10 matches in the Coates Talent League to catch the attention of AFL scouts. Is the brother of Hawthorn star Changkuoth Jiath and a member of the Hawks’ NGA program. Performed solidly during testing at the Victorian State Draft Combine with his 3.03 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:32 seconds for the 2km time trial both impressive results.

Henry Maerschel

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: St Peters

Date of Birth: 11/10/05

Height: 191cm

Medium defender who is a rangy type with impressive intercept marking ability and the athletic capacity to provide drive from defence. A good player one-on-one and used the ball neatly in his 12 matches for Sturt at under 18s level averaging 14.5 disposals and four marks. Also mixed his time playing for St Peters College. Showed his elite endurance capacity with a time of 6:15 on the 2km time trial which was ranked fourth best overall among State Draft Combine participants.

Geordie Payne

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Wynyard

Date of Birth: 06/11/05

Height: 184cm

Medium defender whose intercept marking and neat ball use were features of his game throughout the year. Averaging 18.2 disposals at 76 percent efficiency, five marks and five rebound 50s in the Coates Talent League to be one of the Tasmania Devils’ most consistent players. His standing vertical jump of 72cm was ranked equal fourth among State Draft Combine participants and he also produced a slick 2.98 seconds for the 20m sprint.

Kobe Shipp

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Beaconsfield

Date of Birth: 12/05/05

Height: 187cm

Backs himself with his aggressive attack on the ball and is a solid interceptor both overhead and at ground level. Courageous and a one-touch player he showed excellent composure playing all four matches for Victoria Country at the National Championships. Averaged an impressive 23.4 disposals, 5.5 marks and 5.2 rebound 50s across 11 matches for the Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League this year. Is the son of former AFL player Andrew Shipp who played 35 games for Fremantle.

Harvey Thomas

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: GWS Giants Academy/Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Turvey Park

Date of Birth: 08/08/05

Height: 176cm

A left-footed small defender who can also push into midfield or go forward and impact the play with his ball-winning ability and creative ball use. Has relocated from the Riverina to Caulfield Grammar and mixed his football between school and the Coates Talent League where he played with both the GWS Giants Academy and Oakleigh Chargers. Played a pivotal role for the Allies in their title win at the National Championships, setting up play with his elite decision-making and precise distribution. Averaged 18 disposals at 78 percent efficiency with the Allies playing predominantly in defence. Showed his ability as a forward when he booted four goals from 21 disposals for the Oakleigh Chargers in their Round 17 defeat to the Sandringham Dragons. Ran a remarkable 5:55 for the 2km time trial which was the quickest time recorded among State Draft Combine participants.

Billy Wilson

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Dromana

Date of Birth: 16/06/05

Height: 183cm

Medium defender who moved into the midfield for the Dandenong Stingrays during the year where he demonstrated his development and versatility. Uses his speed to open the play and has good vision and decision-making ability to create for his team. Played in defence in all four games for Victoria Country at the National Championships before continuing his dominant year for the Stingrays in the Coates Talent League, averaging 22.5 disposals across 12 matches to earn Team of the Year selection. Excelled in testing at the State Draft Combine, with his results of 2.94 seconds on the 20m sprint and 75cm for the vertical jump ranked fifth and third respectively across all State Draft Combine participants.

