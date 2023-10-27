Collingwood has delisted Will Kelly after five seasons on the list, while three others have put pen to paper on new deals

Will Kelly at a Collingwood training session at AIA Centre on September 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD trio Aiden Begg, Josh Carmichael and Nathan Kreuger will all remain at the Magpies in 2024 after signing new contracts this week, but Will Kelly has been delisted after five years at the club.

Carmichael and Kreuger had both been told they would be offered one-year extensions once the season was over, as flagged in Inside Trading in recent months, but Begg had to wait until after the Trade Period to seal a new deal.

Begg played three games in 2022 after being selected in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft and would have played more earlier this year when Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox were sidelined, but the ruckman was dealing with a back injury.

Carmichael was selected in last year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft and made a fast start to his AFL career, playing seven times in the second half of last season but only managed one appearance this year as the sub despite strong VFL form that attracted interest from rival clubs.

Kreuger has endured a nightmare injury run since moving from Geelong at the end of 2021, featuring only seven times for Craig McRae's side due to two shoulder reconstructions and other setbacks across his first two seasons at the AIA Centre.

Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during the 2023 VFL Wildcard Round match between Collingwood and Richmond at The Swinburne Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Father-son recruit Kelly won't be offered another contract at Collingwood after playing five times at AFL level for the club his father Craig won a premiership at in 1990 before returning as CEO earlier this year.

The 23-year-old played twice as the sub in 2023 and performed strongly at VFL level to put his name on the radar of rival clubs scouring the market for key defensive depth.

Collingwood will consider inviting Kelly to train with the AFL program over the summer during the pre-season supplementary selection period, but won't make that decision until after the AFL and Rookie Drafts next month.

Oleg Markov and Oscar Steene were both added to the rookie list after training with the club last pre-season.

The Magpies will have two picks in the AFL Draft following the Trade Period with GM Graham Wright and recruiting boss Derek Hine armed with picks No.19 and 33.