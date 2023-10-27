Will McCabe will be one step closer to joining Hawthorn at this year's national draft

Will McCabe kicks the ball during South Australia's clash against Vic Country in the national championships on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will nominate Will McCabe as a father-son prospect in the first stage of the AFL's process for the clubs with eligible father-sons in the upcoming draft.

Under the AFL's rules, clubs will nominate their eligible father-son players by October 31, which is the first list lodgement date.

However, that is just the beginning of the father-son process, with the prospects then able to accept the nomination in the first two weeks of November with a commitment.

Clubs can nominate in that period whether they plan to take a father-son in the national draft – meaning if the player doesn't receive a bid they will automatically be added to a list with the club's final pick in the draft – or if they want to list them as a father-son rookie.

A father-son rookie leaves the door open for other clubs to pick them as a national selection but allows the holding club to automatically list the player as a rookie if they get through the national draft without being chosen.

McCabe is expected to attract a bid late in the first round or early in the second round for the Hawks, with the son of former Hawk and current director Luke McCabe a key defender from SANFL club Central District.

He told AFL.com.au earlier this month he "absolutely" was keen to head to the Hawks.

The Hawks also have Calsher Dear, the son of premiership player Paul, eligible as a father-son after an exciting finish to the season for the ruck/forward.

The Western Bulldogs have already committed to taking father-son talent Jordan Croft, while other potential father-sons later in the draft or as rookies include Kynan Brown at Melbourne and Indhi Kirk at Sydney.

Kirk would also be eligible to join the Swans under Academy rules, with Academy clubs able to automatically rookie players if they are overlooked at the national draft.