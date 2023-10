Join Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting for AFL Daily

Darcy Moore and Scott Pendlebury celebrate Collingwood's win over GWS in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Are top-10 draft picks the best way to build a premiership team?

- How the rebuilding Roos compare to recent flag sides

- Trent Cotchin's 'staggering' admissions on Tiger turmoil after 2020

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.