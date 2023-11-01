Dayne Zorko has made a decision whether to play on in 2024

Dayne Zorko looks dejected after Brisbane was defeated by Collingwood in the 2023 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

DAYNE Zorko has signed a one-year deal to take his decorated career with Brisbane into a 13th season.

The veteran midfielder played his 250th game in the Lions' Toyota AFL Grand Final loss to Collingwood and was an integral part of Chris Fagan's team in 2023.

After recently getting married and going on his honeymoon, the 34-year-old inked his new deal once arriving home.

Zorko, who has won five club best and fairest awards and was named an All-Australian in 2017, said he was confident of helping Brisbane to a coveted premiership next year.

"I am really happy to be going around again with a group that has so much potential and that is on the cusp of achieving something special," Zorko said.

"I feel like I am still contributing to the team in terms of my on-field performances, and I believe I have plenty to offer this group off the field through leadership and my experience.

"After having a taste of playing in the Grand Final, it has spurred me on to go again."

In 20 games last season, Zorko averaged 19 disposals and kicked eight goals as he split his time between half-forward and the middle of the ground.

Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said Zorko had worked incredibly hard after a couple of soft tissue problems in the past few seasons.

"While Dayne knows he isn't getting any younger, as a club we believe he still has plenty to offer," Daly said.