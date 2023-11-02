Nick Watson, Koltyn Tholstrup and Zane Duursma. Images: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released profiles on the top small and medium forward prospects ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft.

The 2023 AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21. The 2023 AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday, November 22.

Sheehan's player profiles will be released by positional group each week ahead of this year's Draft.

The players profiled attended the 2023 AFL Draft Combine or 2023 AFL State Draft Combine which were held during October.

The small and medium forward group includes eight players who featured in the 2023 AFL Academy, including Jack Callinan, Jack Delean, Zane Duursma, Ashton Moir, Koltyn Tholstrup, Orlando Turner, Nick Watson and Darcy Wilson.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Jack Callinan

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Clarence

Date of Birth: 07/10/05

Height: 179 cm

A clever small forward who is quick, agile and has innate goal sense. Turns his opponents inside out with his change of direction and evasiveness to create scoring opportunities. Kicked 30 majors across 17 games this season with the Tasmania Devils, Allies and Australia Under 18 team as well as averaging 17.5 disposals in 11 matches for the Devils in the Coates Talent League. Is the son of former Adelaide Crows forward Ian Callinan and looks to have inherited his father’s ball-winning ability and smarts around goal.

Lance Collard

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: North Beach

Date of Birth: 26/03/05

Height: 180cm

Small forward who is extremely dangerous around goals. Booted 39 goals in 16 matches in Western Australia’s pathway this year where he played predominantly at Colts level. Also represented his state in three games at the National Championships which gave him a taste of playing against the nation’s best. He then highlighted his potential by kicking bags of five goals in three of the final five games of the WAFL Colts season. Showcased his athletic prowess at the national Draft Combine where he produced the quickest time on the agility test (8.16 seconds) and a top ten finish on the 20m sprint (2.92 seconds). Is a member of the West Coast Eagles’ Next Generation Academy program meaning they can match any bid after selection 40 in this year’s Draft.

Jack Delean

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Reynella

Date of Birth: 15/04/05

Height: 181cm

A forward who is quick on the lead and possesses an exciting leap and strong hands. All these attributes make him a dangerous target in the forward half. Booted 55 goals in 23 matches at all levels this season. Featured in the AFL Academy and showed his creativity to be one of Australia’s best players in the win over Carlton’s VFL team at Marvel Stadium before capping off his season by featuring in South Adelaide’s under 18 premiership team. His standing vertical jump of 74cm at the national Draft Combine was ranked in the top 10 and highlighted his spring.

Harry DeMattia

Pronunciation: De-matt-e-ya

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Edithvale-Aspendale

Date of Birth: 11/09/05

Height: 185cm

A midfielder/forward with both speed and endurance which enables him to cover the ground and compete in the air and at ground level often in a high half forward role. A left footer, he brings real pressure with his ability to lay run down tackles against the flow of play. Shared the role of Victoria Country co-captain with Harley Reid and performed consistently. Had an exciting year with the Dandenong Stingrays averaging 19 disposals and 4.8 tackles to earn selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Recorded a top 10 finish in the 20m sprint at the national Draft Combine with a slick 2.99 seconds. A dual sports athlete who has a member of Australia’s under 19 cricket program.

Zane Duursma

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Foster

Date of Birth: 28/08/05

Height: 189cm

A mercurial forward or midfielder who reads the play exceptionally well, is strong overhead and deadly accurate around the goals. Was an outstanding player for Victoria Country at the National Championships to earn All Australian honours, which included a match-winning performance against Victoria Metro in the final game he amassed 22 disposals, 10 marks and four goals. Was also dominant for the Gippsland Power to win their best and fairest and selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Finished the year with 42 goals across 20 matches. His natural leap was highlighted at the national Draft Combine with his running vertical jump of 97cm ranked second overall. Hails from a talented football family, with his brother Xavier now at Essendon and sister Yasmine playing for Port Adelaide.

Phoenix Gothard

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Albury

Date of Birth 07/09/05

Height: 178cm

A small forward who came to prominence with his creative forward play for the Allies in their unbeaten National Championship-winning run, where he was a livewire at ground level and averaged 10.3 disposals, three tackles and a goal a game. Was also impressive for the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League, averaging 16 disposals and 3.7 tackles across 10 matches and booted nine goals. His high natural leap and pace where both prominent at the national Draft Combine with his standing vertical leap of 78cm ranked second overall and hist time of 2.96 seconds on the 20m sprint ranked in the top ten.

Harvey Johnston

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Parkdale Vultures

Date of Birth: 18/08/05

Height: 183cm

A medium forward/midfielder who is a real pro in the way he goes about it. A neat user by hand and foot who is very creative with his ball use. Was a consistent ball winner for Victoria Metro at the National Championships, which included an outstanding performance against Western Australia with 29 disposals to be one of his side’s best. Was also an influential player for the Sandringham Dragons during their Coates Talent League premiership success, averaging 17.5 disposals and 3.5 tackles a game, and had a taste at VFL level in two matches for Sandringham. Showed all-round athleticism at the national Draft Combine producing excellent results in the 2km time trial (6:17) and agility test (8.39).

Ashton Moir

Pronunciation: Moy-ya

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Plympton

Date of Birth: 15/04/05

Height: 187cm

A medium forward who really caught the eye last year with his goal kicking and marking ability, which included a haul of four majors against Western Australia at the National Championships. Was slightly hampered by a hip injury at various parts of the 2023 season but still managed to kick 23 goals in 17 matches in the talent pathway and showed glimpses of his elite potential. Was fully fit at season’s end and excelled at the national Draft Combine with his time of 8.24 seconds on the agility test in the top bracket.

Odhran Murdock

Pronunciation: Oh-ran

Country: Ireland

County: County Down

GAA Club: Burren

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Height: 189cm

Medium forward/midfielder already regarded as the best player in County Down using his power and contested ball winning ability to influence the play. A very composed and no-nonsense player who is also very creative with his hands. Quickly adapted to the oval ball in his tryouts in Australia and kicks the ball equally well on both feet. Showed a real competitive streak in the 2km time trial at the national Draft Combine, powering home to win his heat in an impressive 6:35 seconds despite have no experience in running over that distance.

Will Rowlands

State: Northern Territory

State League Club: Northern Territory Thunder/Norwood

Community Club: Southern Districts

Date of Birth: 19/06/05

Height: 179cm

A small midfielder or forward who has pace to burn and is prepared to take the game on with his dash and dare. He excels at stoppages and is a very dangerous player around the goals. Has played with Norwood’s under 18 team and the Northern Territory Thunder in the Coates Talent League throughout the 2023 season and also played two games with the Allies during the National Championships. His form with the Thunder was impressive, averaging 21.5 disposals and 5.5 clearances, as it was with Norwood where he averaged 19.4 disposals in 10 matches before a shoulder operation curtailed his season.

Koen Sanchez

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Applecross Mt Pleasant

Date of Birth 19/01/05

Height: 177cm

A small forward or wingman with lightning-quick movement and reflexes which makes him a difficult match up for opposition sides. Was at his best for Western Australia at the National Championships with his ability to read the game to find space and his prodigious kick making him dangerous around the goals. Averaged 17.8 disposals (9.2 contested) and 1.5 goals per match at the Championships to earn All Australian honours. Was also dominant in six club matches at under 18s level for East Fremantle averaging 26.5 disposals before playing a couple of reserve grade games to further his progression. Injured and unable to test at National Combine.

Koltyn Tholstrup

Pronunciation: Foal-strup

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: Newtown Condingup

Date of Birth: 28/06/05

Height: 186cm

A talented player with an elite work rate who often plays as a high half forward and sometimes goes through the midfield. He is a fearless competitor with excellent game sense and a penetrating kick. He played the final three games for Western Australia at the National Championships after missing the first with injury but didn’t miss a beat to average 18.7 disposals. Has a sharp competitive edge which has seen him already play 10 senior matches for Subiaco in the WAFL. Tested impressively at the national Draft Combine to record the second quickest time on the agility test (8.19) and a top ten finish in the 2km time trial (6:17).

Nick Watson

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Montrose

Date of Birth: 24/02/05

Height: 170cm

A small forward who is quick, agile and crafty and has a real appetite for the contest. Gave a glimpse of his potential last year when he booted 23 goals in 10 matches in the talent pathway. Was impossible to contain in the National Championships this year, booting 14 goals in four matches for Victoria Metro to top the goal kicking. He also averaged 12.2 disposals and was rewarded with All Australian selection. He further expanded his game by spending more in the midfield and across half back for the Eastern Ranges and averaged 20 disposals while kicking 11 goals in nine matches in the Coates Talent League. Was in a moon boot with a minor foot injury at the national Draft Combine and was unable to test.

Darcy Wilson

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Wangaratta Rovers

Date of Birth: 18/08/05

Height: 186cm

An elusive and creative forward or wingman who covers the ground exceptionally well and has innate ability around goals. He is still developing physically but had an outstanding year. Averaged 25.4 disposals and kicked 16 goals for the Murray Bushrangers to win the team’s best and fairest and earn selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Also featured among Victoria Country’s best at the National Championships and produced a strong performance when representing Australia as part of the AFL Academy in the clash against Port Adelaide’s SANFL team, racking up 19 disposals and taking five marks. His running capacity was confirmed when he finished second in the 2km time trial at the national Draft Combine with a time of 5:52. He also demonstrated his power by producing the best running vertical jump with his 98cm effort.

STATE COMBINE

Tom Anastasopoulos

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Newtown & Chilwell

Date of Birth: 31/05/05

Height: 176cm

Small forward who brings real intensity and tackling pressure as well as speed with his work inside 50. Came to notice early in the Coates Talent League season with a five-goal haul against the Oakleigh Chargers in Round 2 and earned a place in Victoria Country’s squad for the National Championships where he played three matches. Was extremely accurate kicking at goal and finished with 21.2 across 11 games for the Falcons. His time of 6:11 on the 2km time trial was ranked second among state Draft Combine participants.

Max Beattie

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: Wodonga

Date of Birth: 18/11/03

Height: 173cm

Small forward who made a real impact in his first year with Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL, kicking 19 goals and averaging 14.3 disposals and 3.3 tackles across 18 matches. Joined the Eagles from the Wodonga Raiders after also playing a couple of games with the Murray Bushrangers as a 19-year-old last year. Received news of his invite to the Draft Combine while on holidays in Europe but will be back in early November to complete testing.

Ry Cantwell

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: North Ringwood

Date of Birth: 16/08/05

Height: 187cm

Medium forward who is super athletic and a neat set shot for goal. Showed a touch of class for the Eastern Ranges during the Coates Talent League season, kicking 18 goals in 12 matches and averaging 11.9 disposals and 3.3 marks. His elite combination of speed (2.95 seconds in the 20m sprint) and agility (8.23 seconds in the agility test) was on display at the state Draft Combine in Melbourne, while his standing vertical jump of 72cm which was ranked fourth across all state Combine participants.

Lachlan Charleson

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: East Point

Date of Birth: 29/01/05

Height: 177cm

Small forward who really caught the eye with an eight-goal performance for the GWV Rebels against the Bendigo Pioneers late in the year, before following it up with a four-goal showing a fortnight later against the Murray Bushrangers. Those efforts topped off an impressive year in the Coates Talent League where he booted 24 goals and averaged 18.5 disposals and three tackles across 13 matches. Also represented Victoria Country at the National Championships and produced a sharp 2.99 seconds for the 20m sprint during Combine testing.

Jack Cocking

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Railway

Date of Birth: 27/01/05

Height: 189cm

Medium forward who had an outstanding year at Colts level kicking 49 goals for East Fremantle as well as setting up scoring opportunities for his teammates. Agile and possessing an impressive natural leap, he proved a difficult match up using his footy IQ and innate goal sense. Booted six goals on two occasions and multiple goals 13 times for the Sharks. His elite leap and agility were shown at the state Draft Combine in Perth with his running vertical jump of 94cm ranked third among all state participants, while his time of 7.99 seconds in the agility test ranked fourth.

Jed Dignan

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: Orroroo

Date of Birth: 03/02/05

Height: 188cm

Medium forward who can also play in the midfield. Has very good aerial ability, can win the contested ball and has high footy IQ. Played for South Australia in all four matches at the National Championships either side of a strong season at club level where he averaged 23.4 disposals (10 contested) and four clearances across 14 matches at under 18s level for North Adelaide. His time of 8.26 seconds on the agility test was the best of any player who tested at the state Draft Combine event in Adelaide while his 6:31 for the 2km time trial was a strong performance.

Charlton Harrop

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Beaumaris

Date of Birth: 13/07/05

Height: 186cm

Medium forward who is strong overhead, clean below the knees and can regularly hit the scoreboard. Noted for his leadership and its impact on his team’s performance. He was captain of Haileybury’s APS title-winning team and an influential member of the Sandringham Dragons premiership team in the Coates Talent League. Kicked 15 goals for Victoria Metro and the Dragons across nine matches with a finger injury limiting his games played at that level.

Brayden Laplanche

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Rowville Hawks

Date of Birth: 30/11/05

Height: 190cm

Played as a forward in the first half of the year before successfully moving to defence in the latter part of the season to add another string to his bow. A good one-on-one player with a sharp burst of speed, he averaged 12 disposals and kicked 13 goals in the Coates Talent League and helped steer the Eastern Ranges to a grand final appearance as co-captain. His 3.02 for the 20m sprint gave a glimpse of his acceleration for a player of his size.

Heath Ollington

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: North Launceston

Date of Birth: 10/12/04

Height: 190cm

Medium forward who presents particularly well as a marking target with his mobility, strong hands and courage. Was outstanding when given an opportunity to represent the Allies, seizing the moment with 21 disposals, seven marks and a goal to be one of his team’s best against Victoria Metro. Had a very consistent year with the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 15.6 disposals and 5.4 marks as well as kicking 23 goals for the team which finished in first place on the ladder.

Loch Rawlinson

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: Mitcham

Date of Birth: 01/06/05

Height: 178cm

Small forward capable of lighting up a game with his dazzling pace and precise kicking. Represented South Australia in all four National Championships matches and was among their best with his two goals and 11 disposals against Victoria Metro. Booted 20 majors across the 19 matches in the talent pathway for his club and state, as well as averaging 18.7 disposals for Sturt at under 18s level. Showcased his elite speed with a time of 2.89 seconds for the 20m sprint which ranked second among all state Draft Combine participants.

Orlando Turner

State: Northern Territory

State League Club: Northern Territory Academy/Norwood

Community Club: South Alice Springs

Date of Birth: 15/05/05

Height: 177cm

Small forward from Central Australia who attends school in Adelaide playing for Rostrevor College. Has also represented the Northern Territory Thunder in the Coates Talent League and Norwood in the SANFL under 18s. Was a member of the AFL Academy where he twice represented Australia and also played two games for the Allies. A highlight of his year would have been kicking two goals, including the sealer, in the Allies win over Victoria Country which secured their first National Championships title. His speed and goal sense are both assets along with his preparedness to take on the opposition with his run and carry.

