Harley Reid, Ryley Sanders and Colby McKercher. Images: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released profiles on the top midfield prospects ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft.

The 2023 AFL Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21. The 2023 AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday, November 22.

Sheehan's player profiles are being released by positional group ahead of this year's Draft.

The players profiled attended the 2023 AFL Draft Combine or 2023 AFL State Draft Combine which were held during October.

The midfield group includes many of the most exciting prospects in this year’s Draft pool.

They include Harley Reid and Jake Rogers who were best afield for the Australia under 18 team during matches against Port Adelaide (SANFL) and Carlton (VFL) earlier in the year.

The group also features Larke Medal winner Ryley Sanders and fellow Allies teammates and All Australians Colby McKercher and Caiden Cleary who were instrumental in leading the Allies to their first National Championships title win.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Caiden Cleary

State: NSW-ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: Sydney University

Date of Birth: 05/03/05

Height: 182cm

An in-and-under player who extracts the ball well from stoppages. His ferocious attack on the ball and his opponent helped set the tone for the Allies to dominate the midfield battle throughout the National Championships and he was rewarded with All Australian honours. Averaged 29.2 disposals, 11.2 contested possessions and a team-high 6.8 tackles across four matches for the Allies and showed excellent repeat speed and courage as well as clean hands playing both on the inside and outside. His 6:06 effort in the 2km time trial at the national Draft Combine showcased his elite endurance. He has been part of the Sydney Swans’ Academy since under-10s.

Kade De La Rue

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Beaconsfield

Date of Birth: 19/11/05

Height: 183cm

A medium midfielder/forward whose strength is accumulating the ball and then making good decisions with his neat disposal. Had an excellent season with the Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 20.5 disposals, 4.4 tackles and 2.8 clearances across 11 matches. Represented Victoria Country in all four of its matches at the National Championships including being among his team’s best with 22 disposals and five marks in the victory against Western Australia. Was unable to test at the Draft Combine due to injury.

Joel Freijah

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: Horsham Saints

Date of Birth: 14/11/05

Height: 190cm

A wingman who has real composure, is clean below his knees and distributes the ball very well. Announced himself as an AFL prospect when he kicked six goals from 26 disposals in the GWV Rebels’ loss to the Dandenong Stingrays in Round 4. He holds his width when playing on the wing, providing his team with an outlet option with its ball movement. Had a consistent year at club level averaging 19.6 disposals in 14 matches for the Rebels and finished third in the club’s best and fairest while playing in all four matches for Victoria Country. A strong all-round athlete, he ran a time of 2.98 seconds in the 20m sprint during pre-season testing and then completed the 2km time trial in 6:13 at the national Draft Combine.

Clay Hall

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: Harvey Brunswick Leschenault

Date of Birth: 12/05/05

Height: 189cm

Prolific disposal winner who uses the ball effectively on his preferred left foot and excels at stoppages using his clean hands and vision to create for his team. Has already played nine matches at senior level with Peel Thunder averaging 18.9 disposals. Starred when he represented Western Australia at the National Championships averaging 27.2 disposals, 11 contested possessions, six clearances and five tackles to win All Australian honours. Is the son of former West Coast Eagles and Geelong Cats forward Derek Hall but is not eligible for either club under father-son rules given Derek played only two games for the Eagles and 74 matches for the Cats. Didn’t test at the Draft Combine due to injury.

Will Lorenz

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Boroondara Hawks

Date of Birth: 19/02/05

Height: 186cm

A lightly-built wingman or forward who produced some eye-catching matches last year including an under 17s game against Queensland where he had 32 disposals and kicked three goals to begin to build his profile. A left-footed kick with good speed as well as a neat step through traffic, he mixed his football between Marcellin College and the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 19.4 disposals in seven matches for the latter. At representative level he played for the Australian under 18 team in their matches against Port Adelaide (SANFL) and Carlton (VFL) as well as playing three matches for Victoria Metro averaging 19 disposals. Tested soundly at the national Draft Combine with his 3.06 seconds for the 20m sprint and 6:33 for the 2km time trial both solid performances. He is the grandson of former Hawthorn premiership captain and AFL Hall of Fame member Graham Arthur.

Kane McAuliffe

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: Central Augusta

Date of Birth: 01/03/05

Height: 187cm

A big-bodied and powerful midfielder who wins his own ball and is a penetrating left-foot kick. Is a strong and aggressive tackler as well as being an accomplished extractor of the ball from stoppages using his clean hands and vision to set up the play. Progressed from dominating under 18s games at club level to playing seven matches at reserves level averaging 18.7 disposals. Featured among South Australia’s best in the National Championship matches against the Allies and Victoria Metro and averaged 18 disposals, 3.8 clearances and 8.5 tackles across the tournament. Showcased his power and speed at the national Draft Combine with his running vertical jump of 95cm ranking third and 2.93 seconds for the 20m spring ranking fifth.

Eion McElholm

Country: Ireland

County: County Tyrone

GAA Club: Loughmacrory

Date of Birth: 28/06/05

Height: 178cm

Small midfielder/forward who is a star of the Gaelic game. His work rate, speed and agility along with his innate ability to score are weapons that make him one of the top players of his age in Ireland. Is a slick decision maker and uses the round ball with absolute precision on both feet. Has adapted very quickly to the oval ball in tryouts in Australia. Reads the Gaelic game exceptionally well and has the athletic capabilities and mindset to convert to AFL. His dazzling speed was eye-catching at the national Draft Combine with a top 10 finish in the 20m sprint with his time of 2.99 seconds.

Colby McKercher

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Launceston

Date of Birth: 12/04/05

Height: 180cm

Had an outstanding year in the AFL’s Talent Pathway including winning the Coates Talent League’s Morrish Medal and finishing runner-up in the Larke Medal at the National Championships. Uses his dazzling speed to break the lines and kicks the ball with pinpoint accuracy on his preferred left foot. Averaged 32.8 disposals and 5.8 clearances across four matches for the Allies at the National Championships to earn All Australian honours. Was equally dominant for the Tasmania Devils having more than 30 disposals in seven of his nine matches and also kicked 12 goals. Showed he could match it against more experienced opponents by having 20 disposals and three clearances in Australia’s win over the Carlton VFL team. Did not test at the national Draft Combine.

Aiden O’Driscoll

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Perth

Community Club: Northern Saints

Date of Birth: 22/07/05

Height: 175cm

Wingman who caught the eye with his pace for Western Australia at the National Championships and was among the best players against South Australia and Victoria Country. Showed good footy smarts to keep his width on the wing and provide an outlet for his team and generally was a neat ball user. His elite combination of speed and endurance set the national Draft Combine alight, where he was ranked number one for the 20m sprint with a blistering 2.87 seconds and finished fifth in the 2km time trial with an effort of 6:06. Played nine matches for Perth at under 18 level, averaging 15.8 disposals and kicking seven goals. Comes from an AFL football family with his brother Nathan and sister Emma both playing with Fremantle.

Tarkyn O’Leary

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Parkdale Vultures

Date of Birth: 01/07/05

Height: 178cm

Left-footed wingman whose ability to run all day and present as an outlet option is a real asset. A neat distributor of the ball, he also has good footy smarts and a sharp competitive edge which allows him to be effective as an inside player when required. He averaged 15.4 disposals and 2.5 tackles in 13 matches for the Sandringham Dragons and was a member of their Coates Talent League premiership team. Was also a consistent performer for Victoria Metro at the National Championships. Was ranked first in the 2km time trial at the national Draft Combine with a time of 5:48.

Harley Reid

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Tongala

Date of Birth: 17/04/05

Height: 187cm

An exciting prospect who opened the National Championships with three goals in the first five minutes of Victoria Country’s clash against South Australia which continued to build his reputation as a unique prospect. He this year confirmed his ability to impact the game whether forward, midfield or down back. Starred throughout the Championships playing in the midfield and changing forward, with his ability to win the contested ball at ground level or overhead among his many weapons. An excellent decision-maker and ball user by hand or foot, he averaged 19.5 disposals, 12.5 contested possessions and 6.5 clearances to finish third in the Larke Medal voting and took out Victoria Country’s MVP. Further added to his very impressive record by earning selection in the All Australian team for the second year in a row. Handled the step up to playing senior football with three impressive games in the VFL and was the best player for the Australia under 18s team in its match against Port Adelaide’s SANFL team which showed he is ready for AFL.

Jake Rogers

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Broadbeach

Date of Birth: 02/03/05

Height: 170cm

A tenacious livewire through the midfield, the Gold Coast Suns Academy member is a one-touch player with great vision and creativity. Showed all those traits at the National Championship by starring for the Allies where he consistently set up his team through the middle of the ground. Quick and with elite agility, he was always in the contest. Averaged 22.5 disposals at 77 percent efficiency, 5.5 clearances and 5.2 tackles to be a driving force for the title-winning team. He also shone brightly for the Australia under-18 team in its second match against Carlton’s VFL side at Marvel Stadium in May, gathering 26 disposals and six clearances through the midfield to claim the medal as his team’s best player. Missed testing at the national Draft Combine due to injury.

Ryley Sanders

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: North Launceston

Date of Birth: 21/01/05

Height: 185cm

Strong-bodied midfielder who is both powerful and courageous in his attack on the ball and with the pressure he exerts on the opposition in contests. His strong two-way running is another feature of his game and was on display as dominated for the Allies at the National Championships, averaging 35 disposals at 80 percent efficiency, with 14.5 contested possessions, five clearances and four tackles to win the Larke Medal as the best and fairest player. Was also named captain of the All Australian team after leading the Allies to the title. Caught the eye with a strong performance for the Australia under-18 team in its representative match against Port Adelaide’s SANFL side and backed it up in the second match against Carlton’s VFL side where he collected 24 disposals to be one of the side’s best in victory. Finished the year as a back-to-back Coates Talent League premiership player with the Sandringham Dragons where he averaged 31 disposals across nine matches.

Cooper Simpson

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Mt Martha

Date of Birth: 13/02/05

Height: 181cm

An ultra professional midfielder with pace, composure and great finishing skills. He also has a neat step through traffic and runs hard both offensively and defensively. Has shown the ability to perform when challenged and in the big moments when the game is on the line. Started the season in good touch with the Dandenong Stingrays but suffered an ankle injury in Victoria Country’s opening game of the National Championships and was unable to play any further matches at that level. Made an impressive return for the final four matches with the Stingrays including having 28 disposals against the Tasmania Devils which reminded scouts of his class and AFL potential.

Reece Torrent

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: Halls Head

Date of Birth: 03/08/05

Height: 184cm

Powerfully built wingman who impressed for Western Australia at the National Championships with his sharp competitive edge and game awareness. Was one of his state’s best against the Allies and played all four matches during the tournament, averaging 16.8 disposals and three tackles while showing a real appetite for the contest. Continued to develop with his club Peel Thunder throughout the year, where he progressed from the under 18s through the reserves before making his senior debut late in the year. Had strong performances in the agility test (8.26 seconds) and 2km time trial (6:24) at the national Draft Combine which demonstrated his athletic prowess.

Caleb Windsor

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Lysterfield

Date of Birth: 09/06/05

Height: 184cm

A wingman with pace to burn. His preparedness to take the game on is a real weapon along with his decision making and ball use. Played all four games for Victoria Metro at the National Championships and was his team’s best player in the loss to the Allies, while also shining with 22 disposals in the win over Western Australia. Across his 16 matches with the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League he averaged 19.4 disposals to be one of their most consistent players during their run to the grand final. Recorded a slick time of 2.92 seconds in the 20m sprint during the national Draft Combine highlighting his dazzling acceleration and backed it up by recording 6:28 for the 2km time trial which demonstrated a combination of elite speed and endurance so essential on the wing.

STATE COMBINE

Oliver Badr

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Glen Eira

Date of Birth: 04/06/05

Height: 177cm

Small midfielder who can also play forward and use his footy smarts and game awareness to set up scoring opportunities and impact the scoreboard. Mixed his football between Scotch College and the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 17.1 disposals and four tackles in seven matches in the Coates Talent League including having 23 disposals against eventual premiers the Sandringham Dragons in Round 10. Ran a strong 6:34 for the 2km time trial at the state Draft Combine.

Kynan Brown

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Blackburn

Date of Birth: 13/01/05

Height: 181cm

Left-footed inside midfielder who has quick hands, sharp vision and creates play through the middle of the ground with his creativity. Had a remarkably consistent year which included starring for Victoria Metro in the National Championships averaging 22.8 disposals at 80 percent efficiency as well as 4.5 clearances and 4.8 tackles to win their best and fairest award. Had similar numbers with the Oakleigh Chargers including kicking five goals and having 25 disposals in a best on ground performance in the Wildcard Round win against the Northern Knights. Tested very well at the Draft Combine with his 6:12 on the 2km time trial and 3.04 seconds for the 20m sprint rounding off a productive season. As the son of former Melbourne utility Nathan D Brown who played 146 games for the Demons, he is eligible to be selected under the father-son rule.

Will Brown

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: East Brighton Vampires

Date of Birth: 16/06/05

Height: 195cm

Tall midfielder who can also play as a third tall forward and be creative in kicking or setting up goals. A strong contested ball winner he captained Victoria Metro averaging 15.8 disposals and four clearances during the National Championships. Finished his season in great form by winning best on ground honours in the Coates Talent League Grand Final with 18 disposals and kicking three goals to captain the Sandringham Dragons to premiership glory. It followed a very consistent year at club level averaging 16.6 disposals and kicking 17 goals in 17 matches. His endurance was impressive at the state Draft Combine where he recorded a time of 6:23 for the 2km time trial.

Will Brown after the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges at Ikon Park, September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ashton Ferreira

State: Western Australia

State League Club: South Fremantle

Community Club: Jandekot Jets

Date of Birth: 03/04/05

Height: 184cm

Wingman who continued to progress as the year unfolded, graduating from under 18s, through to the reserves before playing three very impressive games at senior level for South Fremantle at the end of the year where he averaged 22.3 disposals. Represented Western Australia in all four of its matches at the National Championships with his speed a real weapon. He reinforced this asset recording 2.96 seconds for the 20m sprint at the state Draft Combine along with a slick agility test time of 8.13 seconds.

Kristian Ferronato

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Greensborough

Date of Birth: 19/01/05

Height: 184cm

Powerful midfielder who is a prolific ball winner averaging 28.3 disposals and 5.8 tackles in the Coates Talent League to finish fifth in the Morrish Medal. Had 41 disposals and kicked two goals in a best on ground performance for the AGS in the annual match against the APS demonstrating his ability to accumulate possessions and reinforcing his potential. Showed elite agility at the state Draft Combine with his 8.11 seconds on the agility test which ranked fifth overall at state level, while his 3.02 seconds for the 20m sprint was also solid. A former underage Australian basketballer he has now applied his competitive streak to football and has been an excitement machine this season.

Hugo Garcia

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Greenvale

Date of Birth: 22/05/05

Height: 185cm

Medium midfielder who mixed his football between Assumption College and the Calder Cannons averaging 19.5 disposals and 7.1 tackles in his 11 matches for the latter in the Coates Talent League. His speed and ability one-on-one were impressive throughout the season. Was unable to test at the state Draft Combine but his 2.93 seconds on the 20m sprint at the Coates Talent League testing day at the beginning of the year gave a clear indication of his impressive acceleration.

Harry Grant

State: South Australia

State League Club: Central District

Community Club: Queanbeyan

Date of Birth: 03/07/01

Height: 173cm

Small midfielder who had an outstanding year for Central District and claimed the prestigious Magarey Medal as the best and fairest player in the SANFL. Was dominant in averaging 25.6 disposals (13 contested), 6.5 clearances and 7.1 tackles in his 20 matches. Originally from Canberra and a former member of the GWS Giants Academy, he has now played 45 games for Central District across three seasons and shapes as one of this year’s best mature-aged prospects. Impressed in testing at the state Draft Combine with his time 8.29 seconds on the agility test and 6:19 for the 2km time trial.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 14: Harry Grant from Central District, SA competes in the AFL agility test during the 2023 AFL AFLW Draft Combine at Nazereth College on October 14, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/AFL Photos/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Patrick Hughes

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Torquay

Date of Birth: 20/03/05

Height: 183cm

Big-bodied midfielder who excels at stoppages using his strength and clean hands to win the ball and his vision and quick hands to set up play for his team. Had an outstanding year with the Geelong Falcons in the Coates Talent League to tie for the Morrish Medal with Tasmania Devils midfielder Colby McKercher after averaging 20 disposals and five tackles per game. Was also rewarded with selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

Lawson Humphries

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Wickham Wolves

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Height: 182cm

Medium-sized midfielder from the Pilbara in the north of Western Australia who moved to Hale School in Perth to pursue his education and football. Formerly a member of the Flying Boomerangs program, he has progressed over three years at Swan Districts from the under 18s and reserves to senior football this year. Made his senior debut in Round 8 and averaged 15.8 disposals across nine matches in a promising start to his senior career. Showed very good athletic traits at the state Draft Combine recording 3.00 seconds on the 20m sprint and 8.28 seconds on the agility test.

Lachlan McArthur

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Keilor

Date of Birth: 12/09/05

Height: 188cm

Versatile type who has shown potential through the midfield as well as forward and back over the past couple of years. Last year kicked six goals for the AGS against the APS in an impressive display and kicked three in the corresponding game this year. Mixed his football commitments between PEGS and the Western Jets, playing 11 matches for the latter with his best performance coming against eventual premiers the Sandringham Dragons when he amassed 24 disposals when playing predominantly in defence.

Oliver Poole

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Echuca United

Date of Birth: 18/03/05

Height: 184cm

A smooth moving left-footer who covers the ground well and is a penetrating kick. Plays predominantly on the wing but can go forward or back. Had a consistent year with the Bendigo Pioneers averaging 14.7 disposals and kicking nine goals in 11 Coates Talent League matches. His 19 disposals and two goals in Round 15 against the Gippsland Power gave an indication of his potential. Had a taste of the National Championships playing one game for Victoria Country but looks to have plenty of upside with his development. His 6:16 seconds for the 2km at the state Draft Combine was an impressive performance and strong indicator of his competitiveness as well as his endurance.

Luca Slade

State: South Australia

State League Club: Sturt

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 03/11/05

Height: 181cm

Medium midfielder who can play on the wing or inside using his work rate and footy IQ to get to contests and influence the play. Played all four National Championships matches for South Australia averaging 14 disposals and was a consistent performer at under 18 level for Sturt averaging 21.3 disposals and kicking 10 goals. His 3.04 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:17 for the 2km time trial were both strong performances at the state Draft Combine.

Oskar Smartt

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club; Leitchville Gunbower

Date of Birth: 26/10/05

Height: 180cm

Powerful midfielder/forward who is very strong in the contest and has an excellent leap with strong hands overhead. Showed good speed and courage in his 10 matches with the Bendigo Pioneers averaging 12.6 disposals and earned selection in two matches for Victoria Country at the National Championships, playing against South Australia and Victoria Metro. His 3.02 seconds on the 20m sprint at the state Draft Combine confirmed his pace.

Mahmoud Taha

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Pascoe Vale

Date of Birth: 04/11/05

Height: 183cm

A prolific ball winner who makes sound decisions and has a thirst for the contest. Played three matches for Victoria Metro at the National Championships averaging 17.7 disposals and four tackles. Starred for the Calder Cannons in the Coates Talent League where he averaged 27.1 disposals in 12 matches, which included having over 30 possessions on six occasions. A member of the Bachar Houli Academy, he is also part of Essendon’s NGA program with the Bombers able to match any bid after selection 40 in this year’s Draft. His time of 6:39 seconds for the 2km time trial was a strong indication of his work rate and endurance.

Liam Walters

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: St Kevin’s

Date of Birth: 15/08/05

Height: 185cm

Medium midfielder who shows composure with his clean hands and good vision in winning and distributing the ball through the middle of the ground. Is a neat kick and was a prolific ball winner particularly in the back half of the year for the Oakleigh Chargers averaging 18.9 disposals per game, which included a season-high 29 touches against the Tasmania Devils in Round 13. Is also a key player for St Kevin’s and starred for the APS with a team-high 29 disposals (10 contested) and six clearances in their narrow win against the AGS in the back half of the year.

Riley Wills

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Subiaco

Community Club: Carine

Date of Birth: 08/07/04

Height: 178cm

A quick and agile midfielder whose good form this year saw him added to Western Australia’s squad once the National Championships were underway. His ball-winning ability and neat skills were on display in three matches for his state averaging 19.7 disposals (10 contested), four clearances and six tackles to impress at the level. Showcased his athletic prowess at the state Draft Combine with his 2.92 seconds for the 20m sprint, 7.98 seconds for the agility test and 94cm effort on the running vertical jump all ranked in the top five across all state Draft Combine participants.

