St Kilda's Irish recruit Liam O'Connell. Picture: St Kilda FC

ST KILDA has signed Gaelic football young gun Liam O'Connell as a category B rookie.

O'Connell, 20, lived in Western Australia for several years as a child before returning to Ireland aged 11.

He joins the Saints after being scouted by the club in June and July as he starred in the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

"We're really excited. We haven't had an Irishman at this club for quite some time," St Kilda list manager Stephen Silvagni told AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown on Friday.

"He was just named Cork Young Footballer of the Year. He was a young boy that actually lived in Australia for about seven years. He lived in WA. His mother's an Australian girl, his father is an Irishman so they lived in WA for seven years.

"He did play Aussie Rules, Auskick and some early junior football. He actually has already adapted to the footy. He's kicked the football over in Ireland for a number of years.

"He's a great kid, really respectful."



Stephen Silvagni explains what Saints fans can expect from new Irish recruit Liam O'Connell. pic.twitter.com/TtZ02VDCRK — AFL (@AFL) November 17, 2023

"We're really excited about him. He stayed at our home for a couple of days, he's a great kid, very respectful and we know he's hard working."

The Saints added Paddy Dow and Liam Henry to their list during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

They hold picks No.13, No.21, No.40, No.77, No.82 and No.86 heading into next week's draft.