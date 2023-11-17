Nick Watson is tipped to be a top-10 pick at Monday's draft but doesn't know where he will end up

Nick Watson on Gettable Draft Night Countdown on November 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP Victorian prospect Nick Watson says he hasn't been given any indication of which club he may land at ahead of Monday night's AFL Draft.

The electric small forward has spoken to every club in the lead-up to the event and is tipped to be taken within the top 10, with Hawthorn, the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne all among the clubs interested.

Watson has had a particular link with the Hawks, training with the club through the AFL Academy program and meeting with them again this week, however the Eastern Ranges product is still uncertain as to whether they will select him with the fourth pick.

"You don't really know, they don't really tell you much about the draft," Watson told AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown on Thursday.

"It's just sort of a waiting game to see what other clubs do.

"The Hawthorn experience going in was good, I've had a few meetings with them now (and) it's been good.

"But you just don't know what they're going to do on the night, (so) it's just a waiting game now."

Watson said he doesn't have a preference regarding where he may be drafted, but would be excited to line up alongside other small forwards he has idolised in his preparation for the AFL.

"I was a Collingwood man, so 'Ginni' (Hawks recruit Jack Ginnivan) would be pretty nice to play with," he said.

"And obviously 'Kozzi' (Melbourne gun Kysaiah Pickett) as well, that would be pretty good fun."

Not just a wizard on the footy field, Nick Watson is elite at mini pool 🎱 pic.twitter.com/wED0OHzkbm — AFL (@AFL) November 17, 2023

Standing at just 170cm, Watson has dazzled scouts with his forward craft over recent seasons. The 18-year-old credited former North Melbourne superstar and AFL games record holder Brent Harvey as a key help and inspiration growing up.

Harvey, who is 175cm tall, assisted the 18-year-old throughout his junior years, particularly in his decision to pursue football over basketball.

"In the under-15s, when I knew I was going to be that smaller player, you have people in your head saying 'oh, you're going to be too small to play AFL' and stuff like that," he said.

"Having (Harvey) in my ear was really good, because it sort of just gets to your head a bit when people say you're too small. And you're only young, you don't know where you're going to end up.

"To have him in my ear was really handy and I've looked up to him a fair bit."

Watson will learn his fate on Monday night as the draft kicks off at 7pm AEDT.