Hayden Crozier has announced his retirement today after 142 games across two clubs

Hayden Crozier warms up ahead of the round 24 match between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on August 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HAYDEN Crozier has announced his retirement after being delisted by the Western Bulldogs at the end of October.

The 29-year-old played 73 games across six seasons in the red, white and blue, following 69 games at Fremantle.

He played just four games this season.

The high flyer joined the Dogs in the 2017 trade period and made an immediate impact, playing 17 games as a rebounding defender in his debut season after making the move as a forward to the backline.

In a social media post on Friday, Crozier described his AFL journey as a 'wild ride'.

"A childhood dream complete," he wrote.

"A journey filled with so many highs and lows but I wouldn't change a thing. I'm so grateful for my amazing family and friends that have shown unwavering support through it all. I couldn't have done it without you."

Crozier thanked the Dockers for taking a chance on a 'skinny 17 year old kid', adding that Perth would 'always be my home away from home'.

He joins Josh Bruce as retiring players from the Bulldogs this year.