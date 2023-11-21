Join our expert panel as the 2023 AFL Draft continues on Tuesday night

Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge host AFL.com.au's Draft Night Live in 2023

MORE dreams will be realised and some dashed as the AFL Draft concludes on Tuesday night.

Our expert panel, led by Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge alongside Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle, will bring you instant analysis, the latest mail and interviews as more young guns realise their dreams on Tuesday night.

As expected, Harley Reid was taken by West Coast with pick No.1 during a marathon first round on Monday night.

There were 29 selections in total, with Adelaide springing a surprise by trading up the draft order to land WA prospect Daniel Curtin.

The Eagles have the opening pick of the second round.