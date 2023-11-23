Sam Reid will start pre-season training on Monday after being re-listed by the Swans on Wednesday

Sam Reid during a practice match between Sydney and Carlton at Blacktown International Sportspark, March 03, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY veteran Sam Reid is ready to start day one of pre-season on Monday after the Swans honoured their commitment to select the key forward in Wednesday’s Rookie Draft.

The 31-year-old was delisted at the end of October after missing all of 2023 due to a serious hamstring injury in the pre-season, which eventually required surgery in May, before the Swans made the off-season list manoeuvre.

Reid was selected at pick No.11 in the Rookie Draft with Sydney also selecting Indhi Kirk – the son of club great and 2005 premiership captain Brett – as a Category B Rookie.

After recruiting Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, James Jordon and Joel Hamling during a busy trade period, the Swans committed to retaining Reid despite his luckless injury run to provide coverage inside 50 following the retirement of Lance Franklin.

Reid has spent most of the off-season training inside Sydney’s headquarters and is back to full fitness, ready to start the first day of the pre-season with the Swans' first to fourth-year group.

Sam Reid runs at Sydney training on September 22, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Victorian hasn't played a game since being substituted out of the 2022 Grand Final loss to Geelong after entering that game with the adductor injury he suffered in the preliminary final win over Collingwood.

Reid has endured a nightmare injury run across his career, managing only two full seasons since 2015, missing all of 2016 and 2023, playing a total of 181 games since moving to Sydney in 2009.

Sydney co-captain Callum Mills has taken the next step in his recovery from the Mad Monday incident that ruptured his rotator cuff and required shoulder surgery.

Callum Mills during a media conference on October 4, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 26-year-old is now out of a sling and has started running but is facing a summer away from the main group, with a return date to become clearer closer to round one.

Young ruckman Lachlan McAndrew will follow a modified program before Christmas after recently undergoing wrist surgery.

The 23-year-old is expected to be back to full training early in the new year.