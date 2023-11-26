Check out the new jumper numbers at your club

Harley Reid is presented with his West Coast jumper by Nic Naitanui at the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RETIRED West Coast champions Shannon Hurn, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui have passed on their guernsey numbers to the next generation of talent ahead of the 2024 season.

No.1 draft pick Harley Reid will don the famous No.9 after it was handed over by Naitanui on AFL Draft night, while small forward Noah Long has taken over Shuey's No.13, swapping from the No.44 he wore during his debut season.

Ruck recruit Matt Flynn has taken over the No.25 that club games record holder Hurn wore, recruit Tyler Brockman will wear the No.10 jumper, while the Eagles' other draftees have also been given their new numbers with Archer Reid to wear No.22, Harvey Johnston (No.24), Clay Hall (No.29), Loch Rawlinson (No.36) and Coen Livingstone (No.39).

Meanwhile Richmond defender Josh Gibcus has switched from No.28 to No.18 ahead of his third season at Tigerland, while Judson Clarke has switched from No.42 to No.23.

Recruit Jacob Koschitzke will take on No.20, Sam Naismith will don the No.24 and draftee Kane McAuliffe has been allocated Gibcus' former No.28.

Fellow draftee Liam Fawcett will wear No.37 and Oliver Hayes-Brown, the 208cm basketballer who was signed as a Category B Rookie, has been handed No.47.

Adelaide's No.23 guernsey – made famous by Crows legend Andrew McLeod – will be worn by star forward Izak Rankine next season.

Rankine will move from No.22 to 23 and become the fifth consecutive Indigenous player to wear the jumper after McLeod, Jared Petrenko, Charlie Cameron and Shane McAdam.

Recruit Chris Burgess will wear No.21, while draftees Daniel Curtin will be in No.6, Charlie Edwards (No.11) and Oscar Ryan (No.22).

