Adam Simpson says Harley Reid's injury is not serious after the No.1 pick limped off the training track on Wednesday

Harley Reid at West Coast training in December, 2023. Picture: West Coast Eagles

WEST Coast draftee Harley Reid has dodged serious damage after an injury scare on Wednesday, with coach Adam Simpson confirming the teenager suffered only a corked quad during the Eagles' community camp.

Images on social media of Reid hobbling off the training track on Wednesday briefly sent a scare through the Eagles' fan base, but Simpson said later the injury was not serious.

However, fellow young midfielder Elijah Hewett will be sidelined for a couple of weeks before Christmas after a recent foot issue, with the club managing a small group of players in an otherwise healthy squad.

Harley Reid poses for a photo during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Premiership star Elliot Yeo had no injury concerns despite leaving the track early on Wednesday, with Simpson pleased with the health of his group after the players returned in better physical condition than expected.

"He has got a 'corkie'," Simpson said of Reid from Dunsborough, where the Eagles are visiting as part of their annual community camp in WA's south-west region.

"Today's a low day for us. There's a lot of guys in and out of training, so I wouldn't read too much into injuries. I think we had 42 on the track on Monday with a couple of little niggles here and there.

"Dom (Sheed) is out for a little bit with his foot. Young Archer Reid came in with a pre-existing issue with his knee, so we're going to take it easy with him as well.

"Hewett with his foot might be a couple of weeks off legs as well. But outside of that we're actually pretty healthy."

Reid has received significant media attention since arriving in Perth as the Eagles' first No.1 pick since 1996 and being handed the famous No.9 jumper worn by Nic Naitanui and Ben Cousins.

Simpson said there would be ups and downs for the young star, but the coach has been impressed with how he had handled the spotlight so far.

"He got drafted to West Coast at pick one, he's the No.9, so part of it he needs to embrace," he said.

"He's handled it pretty well. He's been dealing with it for probably a year. He just wants to play and be with his new mates. He's keeping it pretty simple, and so are we.

"There's going to be ups and downs, there always is for an 18-year-old, so hopefully we don't set the bar too high for him."

Simpson highlighted the summer form of second-year midfielder Reuben Ginbey, who has returned with improved fitness and strength, as well as young wingman Campbell Chesser.

The coach was particularly impressed with the efforts his senior players had made during the off-season to ensure they presented for the start of training in top shape.

"Two weeks before the young guys were due back, the senior guys got together, so we're a bit in front of where we thought we'd be with them coming back so ready," the coach said.

"The second-year players are the ones you always look out for, because they now know what it's like to have a proper off-season and get ready.

"The squad looks a lot quicker than previous years, which is really exciting, and we're doing a bit more match sim a bit earlier."