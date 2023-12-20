We narrowed it down to our top 13 games of the year. But which one did you choose as the best of the season?

Darcy Moore on the final siren after the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the greatest Grand Finals of the modern era has been voted as the best game of the 2023 season by AFL.com.au readers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane that saw the Pies claim the flag was voted by 42 per cent of readers as the best game of 2023.

Of the shortlist of 13 games, the Grand Final finished ahead of Carlton's semi-final win over Melbourne (29 per cent), with the two memorable finals picking up a combined 71 per cent of the vote.

The clash between the Pies and Lions on the last Saturday in September, which featured 10 lead changes in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 people, will live long in the memory.

In a game full of remarkable goals, stunning individual performances and brutal contests, Collingwood snatched the lead back late in the game with a brilliant goal from Jordan De Goey, which cancelled out Charlie Cameron's snap just moments earlier.

Holding a four-point lead, Collingwood benefited from a pivotal 50m penalty before Steele Sidebottom stretched the lead to 10 points with a magnificent set shot from outside 50.

A late Joe Daniher goal guaranteed a nail-biting final few seconds but Craig McRae's men held on, winning 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86).

The win secured Collingwood's 16th VFL/AFL premiership, joining Essendon and Carlton as the most decorated clubs in the competition's history.