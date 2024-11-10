Don't miss Gettable Draft Countdown, bringing you all the latest news, interviews and more, starting on November 18

THERE is only one place to get set for this year’s Telstra AFL Draft and it is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Next week sees the return of the Gettable Draft Countdown, where Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will have you prepared and ready for the draft with three massive shows.

Starting Monday, November 18, the Gettable Draft Countdown shows will run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9am-11am AEDT.

They will feature exclusive interviews with AFL club list recruiting managers, list managers and senior coaches with the inside word on their picks ahead of the draft.

Plus, a stack of the country’s best draft hopefuls and player agents will also feature on Gettable Draft Countdown, which is brought to you by Google Pixel.

There will be all the latest draft news on each show on who is going where and any pick swap deals, plus Cal will give the first take on his Phantom Draft. All shows and interviews will be available on replay to listen to on Gettable's podcast feeds.

Then, on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21, catch AFL.com.au’s coverage of every draft pick with all the analysis as it happens on Draft Night Live.

Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle will steer every pick, with live reaction from draftees and clubs across the night.

The rookie and pre-season drafts will also be broadcast on AFL.com.au on Friday.