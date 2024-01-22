The Bulldogs have received a boost with ruckman Tim English set to resume full training

Tim English celebrates a goal in the Western Bulldogs' win over Geelong in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Tim English will resume full training in the next week after dealing with migraine-related symptoms.

English, 26, was being held out of contact drills early in 2024 amid concerns over his health.

The Bulldogs confirmed on Monday the All-Australian ruckman had suffered from migraine-related symptoms in the weeks prior to the Christmas break, leading the club to engage medical specialists.

English was kept out of contact drills as the assessments were completed in late December and early January.

But specialists have now confirmed "Tim's symptoms were not related to concussion and (were) more consistent with a migraine".

English will progress back into full training over the next week.

He was a notable absentee from the club's match simulation session last week, with the star ruckman completing a running session alongside Riley Garcia (shoulder).

His future is set to be a talking point this year, with English a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

English has constantly been linked with a move back to Western Australia and his decision is set to shape the ruck merry-go-round for 2024.

Ned Reeves and Tim English compete in the ruck during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulldogs are also looking to rebound this year after missing the finals in 2023.

They begin their season against Melbourne at the MCG on March 17.