Tim English celebrates a goal in the Western Bulldogs' win over Geelong in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Tim English is being held out of contact drills early in 2024 due to a medical condition.

English, 26, starred for the Bulldogs last year, with the ruckman's performances seeing him earn his first All-Australian blazer.

But he didn't participate in match simulation on Monday as the Dogs keep him out of contact drills.

English is expected to resume full training in the coming weeks ahead of what is a big year for the West Australian.

His future is set to be a talking point this year, with English a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

English has constantly been linked with a move back to Western Australia and his decision is set to shape the ruck merry-go-round for 2024.

The Bulldogs are also looking to rebound this year after missing the finals in 2023.

They begin their season against Melbourne at the MCG on March 17.