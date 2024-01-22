Nat Fyfe flies for a mark at a Fremantle training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

DUAL Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe wound back the clock on Monday with a soaring one-handed mark as the former Fremantle captain continued a pre-season that is being spent almost exclusively in the midfield.

Fyfe was a mainstay at centre bounces during a high intensity match simulation at the Dockers' Cockburn training base, moving comfortably and impressing with his stoppage work and ability to set up teammates outside the contest.

It was his spring in the middle of the ground during the second half of the session, however, to reel in a fantastic grab that was most reminiscent of the champion 32-year-old in his prime as he looks to rebound from two seasons that have produced just 16 games combined because of injury.

"Fyfey is going really well at the moment. He's moving really well and it was good to see him get up and have another good session," teammate James Aish said.

"I think he's moving really well out there and he's training at a really good level. I think he's enjoying being in the midfield, so it's good to see."

Fyfe lined up alongside Caleb Serong and Hayden Young in the centre square, going head-to-head with Andrew Brayshaw, Will Brodie and Matthew Johnson throughout the four 12-minute periods.

Nat Fyfe evades Hayden Young at a Fremantle training session on January 15, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

Johnson was among the most impressive players on the ground, with the 20-year-old winning plenty of the ball and standing out early as he shrugged and fended off tackles, found teammates with his clean handballs, and penetrated inside 50 with his kicking.

A lot of ball-movement also went through recruit Jeremy Sharp on the wing as the former Gold Coast midfielder ran with the ball several times and found teammates further afield in a battle with Ethan Stanley and Heath Chapman.

Sharp appears to be leading the race to lock down one wing role, with Nathan O'Driscoll and Neil Erasmus also spending time in the position on Monday.

James Aish, however, has relocated from a wing to half-back after conversations about his role in the team at the end of last season.

"I'm enjoying playing back and it's something I wanted to do," Aish said.

"We had a pretty mutual chat at the end of last year and it's just something I wanted to look at, getting a full summer playing at half-back. It's not something I've really had in the past.

"I feel like I can bring my strengths there, and it also allows 'Chappy' and 'Sharpy' and 'Driz' (O'Driscoll) and some of these younger guys to get a go on the wing and get their run, and hopefully it benefits the team."

James Aish gets a kick away during a Fremantle training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

Key forward Matt Taberner was productive on Monday with two goals and some strong marks on the lead, while club champion Caleb Serong was all class during the hit-out.

Former St Kilda wingman Daniel McKenzie, who is hoping to win a list position through the Supplemental Selection Period, was restricted to the rehab group alongside Brandon Walker (leg), Sean Darcy (knee) and Sam Switkowski (hamstring).

Luke Ryan, who rolled an ankle last week, was also restricted, while Brennan Cox (soreness) and Josh Treacy (illness) missed the session.