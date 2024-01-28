Isaac Quaynor during the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD defender Isaac Quaynor has signed a five-year extension with the Magpies, keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2029.

Quaynor has played 85 games for Collingwood, including 26 in last year's premiership-winning season, after arriving at the Pies as a Next Generation Academy (NGA) product in the 2018 draft.

The 24-year-old was named in the All-Australian squad and finished sixth in the E.W. Copeland Trophy.

"I'll be forever grateful to Collingwood who gave me my first AFL opportunity back in 2018 and I'm thankful to have secured my future at this club," Quaynor said.

"The last few seasons have been so special and the environment that's been created has been amazing. Each week, I can't wait to run out with this amazing group of players and to do so in front of our incredible Magpie Army.

"The future of Collingwood is so bright and I look forward to this next chapter of my journey at this club."

Isaac Quaynor and Tom Mitchell celebrate Collingwood's 2023 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

Quaynor enjoyed arguably the best season of his career last year, averaging 16.2 disposals, 5.5 marks and 2.6 tackles.

"We're excited to have Isaac extend with Collingwood for a further five years," Magpies general manager of football Graham Wright said.

"Throughout his time at the club, Isaac has shown great commitment to his development which has translated in his impressive contributions on-field particularly throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"Isaac's maturity and professionalism stand out, and why we regard him as a future leader for this club.

Isaac Quaynor celebrates a goal during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're excited to see him continue to develop and contribute to our football program and club in the years to come."

The Magpies begin their premiership defence against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round on March 9.