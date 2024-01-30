The Demons will be without Tom Fullarton to begin the 2024 season

Tom Fullarton in action at Melbourne training in January 2024. Picture: Melbourne Football Club

MELBOURNE recruit Tom Fullarton will miss the start of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Fullarton is set to be sidelined for up to eight weeks after hurting his hamstring in a match simulation session on Friday.

He went down near the end of the 60-minute block following a marking contest with key defender Jake Lever.

Fullarton, 24, joined the Demons from Brisbane during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but will have a delayed start to his career in Melbourne colours.

"Tom unfortunately sustained an injury to his left hamstring during Friday's training session,” Melbourne general manager of AFL football performance Alan Richardson told Melbourne Media.

"Scans have shown a moderate-high grade injury to the muscle, with involvement of the tendon."

Richardson added: "The good news is Tom won't require surgery.

"He will have to work through a thorough rehab program, which, at this stage, will see him return to full fitness in six to eight weeks."

The Dees signed Fullarton as ruck cover after dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy moved to Sydney following a season with the Demons.

Tom Fullarton in action at a Melbourne training session on January 24, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

Untried pair Will Verrall and Kyah Farris-White are the only other pure ruckmen on the list.

The Demons are set to meet Richmond at Casey Fields in a match simulation session next month.

Melbourne will then face Carlton in a practice match at Ikon Park on February 28 ahead of the season-opener against Sydney at the SCG on March 7.