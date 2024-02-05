St Kilda talent identification and player movement manager Simon Dalrymple. Picture: St Kilda FC

ST KILDA has appointed former Sydney and Western Bulldogs recruiting manager Simon Dalrymple to its list management team.

Dalrymple joins the Saints as their talent identification and player movement manager, having left the Swans at the end of last year.

Prior to his six years at Sydney, Dalrymple spent seven years with the Bulldogs.

"We are thrilled to have Simon join the Saints," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.

"After a review of our list management team, we set out with a very clear picture as to the type of skills and attributes we required for this new role – Simon fits these to a tee.

"Simon has a proven ability to identify, track and obtain talent, while also keeping a broad eye on the overarching needs of a list.

"We look forward to welcoming Simon and his family to the club."

It continues a period of change in the Saints' list management team.

National recruiting manager Chris Toce and recruitment assistant Jarryd Roughead left the club last year.

"I'm pleased to be joining the Saints at such an exciting time for the club," Dalrymple said.

"The vision not only the football department, but administration and board has for the future is ambitious and exciting, and I look forward to playing a role in that."