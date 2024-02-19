North Melbourne has signed young forward Tyler Sellers on SSP deadline day after his strong showing last week

Tyler Sellers celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in VFL round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has rewarded VFL forward Tyler Sellers with a berth on its AFL list after the 193cm goalkicker shone in an intraclub match last week.

Sellers, 20, finished second in the Kangaroos' VFL best and fairest last year after kicking 30 goals for the season.

He has trained with North over summer and impressed in the match simulation session at Arden Street on Friday with three goals.

His signing comes on the final day of the AFL's pre-season signing period, with the Roos set to face reigning premier Collingwood on Wednesday at the AIA Centre in their first hitout against an opposition side.

"We are excited to offer Tyler our final list spot ahead of the 2024 season," North Melbourne head of football talent Brady Rawlings said.

"Tyler stood out to us with his overhead marking and goalkicking ability in the VFL last year and has continued to impress while training with us over the pre-season.

Tyler Sellers flies for a mark during North Melbourne's clash with Footscray in VFL round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has brought a great attitude towards training, and we look forward to watching him further develop his skills and attributes with this opportunity at AFL level."

Sellers twice kicked bags of four in the 2023 VFL season for a Kangaroos side that scraped into the finals with 10 wins from 18 games. He also played some time in defence, showcasing his versatility.

Sellers joined North's VFL program from VAFA side Old Scotch, where he won the best and fairest award in his debut season of 2022.