Essendon has opted to keep a list spot open for the Mid-Season Draft, meaning VAFA key defender Sam Sofronidis has missed out on a deal

VAFA star Sam Sofronidis in action. Picture: VAFA

ESSENDON will keep a spot on its list open for the Mid-Season Draft, with the Bombers opting not to sign VAFA defender Sam Sofronidis after organising a last-minute trial over the weekend.

Essendon has a list spot available after Jaiden Hunter ruptured his ACL at training last month, while it was revealed last week that young defender Kaine Baldwin will miss an extended period after suffering a foot stress fracture.

Sofronidis, a 194cm key defender, had spent most of the summer training with Collingwood but was invited to train with the Bombers over the weekend after the Pies overlooked him ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on Monday.

However, the Bombers have instead opted to keep a spot open on their list as they look ahead to the Mid-Season Draft.

Essendon will take its inactive list spot into the season and be able to use at mid-season draft. Bombers have had Sam Sofronidis train in recent days but won't list him before SSP deadline today. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 19, 2024

After stepping out of local football last year, Sofronidis had an impressive trial at the Pies over summer and looked comfortable playing alongside Darcy Moore in an intraclub match last week, but has been unable to secure an AFL deal.

He was one of five players to train with the Pies over summer, but the premiers opted to hand deals to Josh Eyre, Lachie Sullivan and Jack Bytel instead.

Scans last week week showed Baldwin has a foot stress fracture that will see him spend a block of time in a moonboot and face a period on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old will be unavailable for the start of the Bombers season with hopes he can avoid a longer layoff into the club's campaign.