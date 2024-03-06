A tribute to AFL Goal Umpire Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies will take place prior to tomorrow night's opening game of the season between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has today announced a tribute to AFL Goal Umpire Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies will take place prior to tomorrow night's opening game of the season between the Sydney Swans and Melbourne Demons at the SCG.

Both clubs and umpires will come together pre-game at approx. 7:27pm to pay tribute to Jesse and Luke, with clubs and umpires to also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

Jesse was a popular and respected member of our AFL umpiring family, Luke a lifelong Sydney Swans supporter.

The AFL acknowledge and respect both families who are experiencing untold grief and so are particularly grateful for their support of the tribute.

The AFL also acknowledge the Sydney Swans who have played an integral part in making this happen at the SCG ahead of their opening round match, along with the Melbourne Football club and the AFL Umpires Association for their support.

Jesse began his umpire journey in 2011 in the Northern Football and Netball League (NFNL), before moving to Queensland in 2017 and then making his debut on the AFL umpiring list in 2020.

In 2023 Jesse moved to Sydney for work and to continue to his AFL umpiring career, which spanned 62 AFL matches, including two finals.

"Jesse developed many close friendships his umpiring career and time at the AFL. He was such a vibrant, fun-loving person, who was deeply committed to umpiring," Mr Dillon said.

"A tribute pre-game to both Jesse and Luke tomorrow night is a small way for us all to reflect and remember two young men during what is a very difficult time for their families and friends."