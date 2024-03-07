Jeremy McGovern hopes he can put his injury troubles behind him after a trip to Qatar to help him better understand his body

Jeremy McGovern poses during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on January 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast veteran Jeremy McGovern says he lost a bit of his trust in his body during the past four injury-plagued years, but hopes he will have a clean bill of health in 2024.

Since earning his fourth All-Australian selection in 2019, McGovern has played just 46 of a possible 85 games due to hamstring injuries, broken ribs, back and adductor issues.

The 31-year-old flew to Qatar alongside teammates Elliot Yeo and Harry Edwards late last year to work with high-profile sports physiotherapist Enda King, who is renowned for helping athletes overcome injuries, especially hip and groin issues.

McGovern said an emphasis this pre-season on boosting his durability has left him well placed to feature heavily.

But the 2018 premiership defender, who has battled some groin soreness this pre-season, says years of battling injuries have rocked his confidence.

"I've lost a little bit of trust in it (my body), for sure," McGovern told reporters on Thursday.

"I feel like I've tried to do everything I can to play footy. That's what I'm here for, and that's what I love doing.

"I put a lot of time and effort into it the last few years to try and stay out on the park.

"But you can do everything you can and still get injuries.

"So you lose a little bit of trust, but that's what pre-season is for, to try and gain it back, and strengthen your body as well as you can, and it started with Qatar."

Jeremy McGovern in action during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McGovern is the first to admit that he's never had the most sculpted body.

But the 172-game veteran is looking the fittest of his entire career, and he hopes he'll reap the rewards.

"I've just tried to adjust with the game and have taken a little bit more care and looked into the durability side," McGovern said.

"I'm trying to stay as fit and healthy as possible to stay on that footy field.

"So if you're comparing apples to apples - yeah, I feel like I do look a little bit more like a footballer (compared to earlier in my career).

"But I don't really care what I look like, it's probably more how I'm playing."

West Coast won just three games last season on the way to collecting the wooden spoon.

The Eagles are tipped to finish bottom again this year, but McGovern said the hunger within the squad to win was intense.

He said the influx of youth had also helped bring new energy into the club.

"I've got three kids but I feel like I've got 20 at the moment," McGovern joked.

"They're all young lads and they're all they are all rippers. I've really liked the change."

West Coast's season kicks off against the Power in Adelaide on March 17.