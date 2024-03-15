After a stunning first-up win over the defending premiers, GWS coach Adam Kingsley is wary of what competition strugglers North Melbourne can deliver

Brent Daniels celebrates a goal with Toby Greene during the Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at Engie Stadium on March 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is urging his side to keep a lid on it ahead of their round one clash with North Melbourne.

Riding high off a 32-point Opening Round defeat of defending premier Collingwood, the Giants have set their sights on a drubbing when they welcome the Kangaroos to Engie Stadium on Saturday night.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

At first glance, the challenge seems easy enough for Kingsley's men.

North hasn't won more than four games in a season since 2019 and has failed to finish higher than 17th during that time, including wooden spoons in 2021 and 2022.

But pre-season hitouts suggest the embattled club is on the way up.

After giving the Magpies a 34-point touch-up in February, the Kangaroos proved their mettle against St Kilda before falling 19 points short of another pre-season victory.

Learn More 06:07

Kingsley is well aware of the dangers of underestimating the opposition and won't be letting the 'orange tsunami' praise get into his players' heads.

"We've spoken about the opportunity and making sure that we avoid any complacency," Kingsley said on Friday.

"We know North Melbourne are a different unit right now than what they were last time we played them so it will be a tough game.

"Their talent is enormous. They play with a lot of speed so if we're not on our game, then we will get picked apart pretty easily.

"They'll be playing their first game this season, they'll want to get off to a good start, just like our mindset was last week."

Adam Kingsley speaks to his players during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kingsley's charges will be boosted by the return of tough utility Harry Perryman (hamstring) and rising star Finn Callaghan (shoulder) after the duo overcame pre-season injuries.

Callaghan's recovery was set back when he stepped on a nail at Sydney's Coogee Beach.

"It's not ideal. We've spoken about perhaps not walking around the beach in bare feet," Kingsley said.

Finn Callaghan during Greater Western Sydney's training session on February 9, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I'm really looking forward to (Callaghan's return) but bearing in mind, he hasn't played for a little while ... so he won't be at his best and that's fine."

North Melbourne will have five new faces against GWS, with Toby Pink to make his long-awaited debut alongside draftees Colby McKercher and Zane Duursma.

Explosive Roos forward Cam Zurhaar will play his 100th game after being stranded on 99 last season with an ankle injury.

Giants stalwart Josh Kelly also reaches the 200-game milestone, taking on the club his father played for and twice tried to poach him.