Chris Fagan is at a loss to explain how his side has conceded large runs of goals to start the season

Chris Fagan during Brisbane's game against Fremantle in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says the early-season bye has come at a good time as he attempts to find a solution to his team's worrying mid-game slumps.

Fagan is still optimistic his team can still challenge for the top four despite sinking to 0-2 with losses to Carlton and Fremantle.

Brisbane led the Blues by 46 points in their season-opener before being pegged back to lose by a single point.

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The Lions also led Fremantle 27-2 in Perth on Saturday night before losing 14.9 (93) to 10.10 (70).

Brisbane coughed up eight unanswered goals in both of those matches, and Fagan is determined to find out why.

"It's something new to have those drop offs in the middle of the game," Fagan said.

"I don't have an early theory, I must admit. I haven't seen them coming, both times that they've occurred, and we tried a lot of things today to quell Fremantle's momentum.

Learn More 06:12

"We took a spare behind the ball, we played an extra at the stoppage - the usual things that you do - but it didn't make any difference in the middle part of that game, which is disappointing.

"You want to stop momentum. You don't want teams to score a lot of goals in a row, and that's happened twice in a row now."

The Lions have a bye next round, before taking on Collingwood in a Grand Final rematch on March 28 at the Gabba.

In 2021, Brisbane started the season 0-2 and 1-3 and still managed to finish fourth.

The Lions were 1-2 last year before finishing second on the ladder and reaching the season decider.

Fagan is confident his team will rebound again.

"We've been zero and two before and made the top four," Fagan said.

"It's a long way away, but we just have to think clearly about what's going on and try and find some solutions.

"We will remain optimistic."

Learn More 06:20

Brisbane's early woes have been compounded by injuries.

Defender Keidean Coleman suffered a season-ending knee injury against Carlton, while Darcy Gardiner (suspected PCL) and Conor McKenna (hamstring) were casualties against Fremantle.

Two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, who missed the loss to Fremantle with hamstring tightness, will return against the Magpies.