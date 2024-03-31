The teams for the Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong are in

Zach Tuohy, Jack Gunston, Tanner Bruhn. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has swung the axe for its Easter Monday clash against Geelong, while the Cats have recalled young ruckman Toby Conway and boosted their midfield with five changes.

Jack Gunston, Finn Maginness and Ned Reeves, who all played in the VFL on Saturday, have been omitted for the Hawks, with Lloyd Meek, Harry Morrison and Henry Hustwaite coming into the side.

Conway will play just his second AFL game in place of veteran Rhys Stanley (managed) as Geelong eyes a five-day break ahead of Saturday night's Gather Round match against the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval.

Zach Tuohy has also been rested while captain Patrick Dangerfield had already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Mitch Knevitt, who played only a handful of minutes as the sub last week, and Shaun Mannagh have been omitted.

Gun midfielders Mitch Duncan (personal reasons), Tanner Bruhn (foot) and Tom Atkins (adductor) are all back after missing last week's win over Adelaide, while Jack Bowes is in for his first game of the season.

Mitch Duncan kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott said on Sunday there was "no issue" with Stanley, instead pointing to the need for players to be managed through the season.

"There will be very few players who will play for us every week this year," he said. "We've got a short break into Gather Round, which doesn't scare us."

The match will be the 350th in the career of Cats forward Tom Hawkins, with the 35-year-old just the second man to the Cats after Joel Selwood.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: L.Meek, H.Morrison, H.Hustwaite

Out: F.Maginness (omitted), N.Reeves (omitted), J.Gunston (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Gunston

GEELONG

In: T.Conway, M.Duncan, T.Atkins, T.Bruhn, J.Bowes

Out: P.Dangerfield (hamstring), R.Stanley (managed), M.Knevitt (omitted), Z.Tuohy (managed), S.Mannagh (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt