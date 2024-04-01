The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Sunday's two games in round three

Liam Baker after Richmond's loss to Port Adelaide in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND vice-captain Liam Baker has copped a one-game ban for his high hit on Sydney's Lewis Melican on Sunday at the MCG.

Late in the second term of the Tigers' nail-biting win, Baker went back with the flight of the ball and collected Melican, who was running forward to take a defensive mark. The Swan got to the ball first before being struck in the head by Baker's right arm as the Tiger jumped into the contest.

Melican left the field of play after the incident but returned a short time later and played out the rest of the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, which has triggered a one-game ban for Baker.

The Tigers will play St Kilda in Gather Round this weekend.

Elsewhere, Sydney's Justin McInerney has been fined for tripping Richmond's Maurice Rioli, while West Coast's Jamie Cripps has also been fined for striking Cody Weightman of the Western Bulldogs.