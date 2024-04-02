Dane Rampe was subbed out of the game against Richmond with hamstring tightness, with scans confirming the extent of the injury

SYDNEY defender Dane Rampe will miss the next 3-4 weeks after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain in the Swans' loss to Richmond on Sunday.

Rampe was subbed out of the game at half-time with hamstring tightness, with scans on Tuesday morning confirming the extent of the injury.

It's another injury blow for the Swans, who are already without a number of key players for their Gather Round clash with West Coast.

Veteran Luke Parker (arm), captain Callum Mills (shoulder) and midfielder Angus Sheldrick (finger) are among the notable absentees.

In better news for the Swans, Harry Cunningham is progressing well from his concussion and is a test to play the Eagles, while Joel Hamling missed last weekend's game due illness and is also a chance to return.

Aaron Francis played in the VFL on the weekend and looks the likely replacement for Rampe, while Sam Reid only played a half in the twos before being pulled with a tight quad.

More positively, recruit Taylor Adams played two and a half strong quarters in the VFL as he vies for his Sydney debut after a knee injury in the pre-season.