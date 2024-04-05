Brodie Grundy is keen to reprise his successful midfield partnership with Taylor Adams, who will debut for the Swans in Gather Round

Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruckman Brodie Grundy is relishing his looming reunion with Taylor Adams when the "contested animal" makes his debut for the Swans.

Adams will return from a knee injury and appear in Swans colours with Grundy in Saturday's Gather Round clash against West Coast in Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills.

Grundy and Adams formed an at-times dominant partnership when both were at Collingwood, and the ruckman is keen for a rapid reprise.

"We haven't connected on-field for a while now, 12 months or so, longer," Grundy told reporters on Friday.

"But yeah, obviously we have some history there and played some good footy together.

"I'm looking forward to having him in the midfield, for sure.

Taylor Adams and Brodie Grundy after Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in R7, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has been waiting a little while now, he's super excited.

"He has played over 200 games and what he brings to our midfield, that experienced head, he's a contested animal who loves to compete.

"I'm sure the Swans fans are going to enjoy what he has to bring tomorrow."

Adams has overcome a knee injury, while Harry Cunningham returns from concussion suffered in a Peter Wright blow that earnt the Essendon forward a four-game ban.

The duo replace hamstring victim Dane Rampe and the axed Corey Warner.

The Eagles, who have kicked just 143 points in three games this season, dropped Jermaine Jones and lost the injured Tyler Brockman, while summoning novices Josh Rotham and Loch Rawlinson.

Sydney was upset last week by Richmond, suffering its first loss of the season to slip to fifth on the ladder.

Sydney players Chad Warner, Nick Blakey and Logan McDonald look dejected after the R3 match against Richmond at the MCG on March 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

And in an ominous sign to the winless Eagles, Grundy forecast a physical response from his Swans.

"We probably let ourselves down there in terms of our team defence (last week)," he said.

"So we'll be trying to bring that for four quarters this week, very physical."

Grundy will again carry the Swan rucks - he's averaging 26.5 hitouts, 18 disposals and 5.5 clearances over his initial four games with Sydney.

"It has been probably more than what I signed up for, I have been really enjoying it so far," he said of moving from Melbourne in the off-season.

"It has been a breath of fresh air, it has been a new take on life and footy.

Brodie Grundy kicks the ball during the R3 match between Sydney and Richmond at the MCG on March 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I'm only a month into that journey, but so far really enjoying it.

"I played a lot of my time at senior level in that No.1 (ruck) role and shouldering that responsibility, and that is something that I definitely relish."