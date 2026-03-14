Marcus Bontempelli and Toby Greene. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE NEXT instalment in the Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney rivalry kickstarts a four-game Saturday.

They meet on Saturday afternoon at Marvel Stadium, with both sides coming off impressive Opening Round wins.

BULLDOGS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The Bulldogs were forced to spend the summer pondering what might have been after failing to beat the top sides regularly enough during the season, ultimately costing them a finals place.

But they took a huge step towards burying those demons with a stirring come-from-behind victory over reigning premier Brisbane last week and can further prove their credentials in round one against their old foes.

Greater Western Sydney was widely expected to begin the season on the back foot after a pre-season injury crisis spread across all lines and left its onball brigade looking thin.

But the Giants had little trouble winning the midfield battle against Hawthorn last week which sets up this mouth-watering clash with the Bulldogs.

While the Giants are unchanged, the Bulldogs welcome back Ryley Sanders and have included debutant Will Lewis, with injured pair Jordan Croft and Arthur Jones making way.

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Geelong hosts Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in the second game of the afternoon.

The Cats entered the season under a cloud with Patrick Dangerfield and Jeremy Cameron sidelined, but their worst fears were quickly realised when they were blown away by Gold Coast inside a half.

CATS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Geelong is as aware as any club that the season is a long haul but it will be out to avoid beginning their campaign with a 0-2 start for just the third time in more than two decades.

Fremantle is widely tipped to be on the rise after a slow and steady list build that now has it boasting top-tier talent across all lines, even while it is still to prove its credentials with only one finals win in the past decade.

The Dockers could go a long way to silencing their critics against a perennial contender in the Cats and at a venue where they have a better record than most with two wins from their past three visits.

The Cats regain superstars Patrick Dangerfield and Jeremy Cameron and have Mitch Edwards on debut, with James Worpel out injured and Mitch Knevitt and Ollie Henry dropped.

The Dockers have named ruck Sean Darcy, gun Hayden Young and captain Alex Pearce.

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Sydney will find out more about where it sits when it takes on reigning premier Brisbane on Saturday night at the SCG.

The Swans set the season alight as they shook off a sluggish start to pile on 12 goals during a devastating quarter of football against a shellshocked Carlton in Opening Round.

SWANS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

They looked back to their breathtaking best as their star-studded midfield cut the Blues open with swift ball movement, but will likely face a stiffer test against the Lions who suddenly find themselves with their backs to the wall.

Brisbane launched its two-time premiership defence in style as it opened up a healthy lead over the Western Bulldogs and was on top in most important areas, but the Lions paid a huge price for their inaccuracy late in the game to lose a classic encounter.

The Lions now face an ominous test against the Swans without injured star Hugh McCluggage and suspended trio Zac Bailey, Harris Andrews and Darcy Gardiner.

While the Swans are unchanged, the Lions have been forced into five changes.

Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage, Zac Bailey, Logan Morris and Darcy Gardiner are out through injury or suspension, with Sam Draper, Lincoln McCarthy, James Tunstill, Noah Answerth and debutant Dan Annable named.

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In the second of the Saturday night games, Collingwood faces Adelaide at the MCG.

The Magpies rose to the occasion of the first Opening Round match played in Victoria as it held off a spirited St Kilda, even while beginning its season with an undermanned defence.

MAGPIES v CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Pies might get a clearer indication of where they sit at this point of the season when coming up against a Crows outfit which is out for redemption after a limp loss in their qualifying final clash last year.

Adelaide has had a summer to stew over becoming the first side in 42 years to finish as minor premiers and then be knocked out of the finals in straight sets.

The Crows had done much right before then as they returned to finals for the first time since 2017 but will need to attack this season with a chip on their shoulder to prove they can match the best sides when the stakes rise.

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Collingwood is unchanged after its win over St Kilda, while Adelaide has named the likes of Riley Thilthorpe, Jake Soligo and Callum Ah Chee after recent injury scares.