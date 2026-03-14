Marcus Bontempelli, and GWS's approach to him, was a major talking point from the Bulldogs' huge win on Saturday

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Greater Western Sydney in R1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's inability to defend the Western Bulldogs midfield – particularly Marcus Bontempelli – was more than just a pain point in Saturday's 81-point loss.

Bontempelli ran riot throughout the first half, racking up 18 disposals, three goals and six inside 50s before Giants coach Adam Kingsley sent Xavier O'Halloran to the seven-time All Australian after half-time.

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While the Bulldogs skipper was less impactful in the second half, a tally of 15 disposals meant whether or not to tag remains an open question for Kingsley.

"We certainly didn't start with (a tag)," he said.

"We went to it at half-time, we put O'Halloran onto him and gave him a greater responsibility. And if you consider the numbers, Bontempelli ... 18 (disposals) and three goals at half-time, he had 15 touches and no score in the second half. It's a better result (but) it's not completely shutting him out of the game and I don't think anyone ever will.

"Typically, we haven't (tagged). Certainly since about early last year, our numbers internally would suggest we get a greater output without having to tag a specific player through our midfield.

"That's not always the case, and I guess we'll be tested in that in the next fortnight when we play (Nasiah) Wanganeen-Milera and Nick Daicos."

Such was Bontempelli's dominance, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was moved to single him out for praise, both inside the rooms and to the waiting media.

"It's rare that I stand in front of the group and blow smoke because I don't want him to feel uncomfortable. He knows what I think of him, what I feel about him. But after today, it was necessary to definitely acknowledge how well he played," Beveridge said.

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"He was quite incredible, really ... I think this is his 13th year, it's gone in a flash, so we've got to make sure that we manage their time well. And he's probably the priority from that point of view ... he's always worked on the detail and sometimes it's hidden. He works away from the club, and sometimes it's there and he can set an example and bring others with him. So he's done all that again. We managed it a bit different in his off-season because of all the things he had on, and hopefully we can keep him fresh."

Bontempelli was one part of a broader Bulldogs midfield group that did the bulk of the damage on Saturday afternoon, with the home side scoring 11 of their 21 goals from stoppage. It is an area the Giants - whose midfield stood up in the win against Hawthorn in Opening Round - will be left to work through before fronting up against St Kilda next week.

"I don't think we did a good job through the midfield today at all. I think it was pretty evident with centre bounce and stoppage numbers," Kingsley said.

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"I probably think the first half we were a fair bit better in transition. The game sort of opened up ... halfway through the third quarter ... and I don't think our guys defended that all that well through the midfield. But it's one of quite a number of weeks, and we've got plenty of opportunities to get to work and fix it."

The Giants are optimistic but not certain they will regain Toby Bedford next week from a hamstring injury, but aren't expecting any more injured players back until after their round four bye.

Harry Himmelberg, Jayden Laverde and Will Lewis were all cleared to return to play following a nasty collision late in the third quarter, which left the trio sprawled on the ground for some time.

Himmelberg required stitches to his chin in the aftermath, and all were assessed for head knocks.

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"I thought that might have been it for him for another week or so, but he's a strong young man," Beveridge said of debutant Lewis.

"A bit of a train wreck, that (collision), but he's come out of it okay. A bit of a shiner, but he's alright."

Beveridge confirmed he opted to manage Bailey Dale's minutes in the last quarter after his interrupted pre-season, and attempted to do the same with Sam Darcy but couldn't get him to the bench. Otherwise, the Dogs came through the match unscathed.

Marcus Bontempelli, by halves

First half: 18 disposals, three goals, five score involvements, one clearance, six inside 50s

Second half: 15 disposals, zero goals, six score involvements, five clearances, five inside 50s