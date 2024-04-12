Clayton Oliver undergoes surgery on his finger, while Christian Salem is sidelined for at least the next four weeks

Clayton Oliver and Christian Salem chat during Melbourne's training session at Optus Stadium on September 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SUPERSTAR Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver has undergone finger surgery, while defender Christian Salem will miss at least the next four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury early in the Demons' loss to Brisbane on Thursday night.

Oliver has been managing the injury after sustaining a knock at training last month, with the 26-year-old undergoing surgery on Friday afternoon.

With 12 days before their next game - they have the bye in round six ahead of facing the Tigers in the traditional Anzac Day eve clash - the Demons are hopeful Oliver won't miss any footy.

Oliver wore a protective glove but was visibly hampered by the injury against the Lions, with Melbourne footy manager Alan Richardson saying the operation would set Oliver up for the remainder of the season.

Clayton Oliver is chased by Jarrod Berry during the match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Clayton has been managing a finger issue over the past few weeks, and has today undergone a small procedure," Richardson said.

"The required surgery will alleviate some pain Clayton has been experiencing, which will allow him to play and perform at his best for the rest of the season.

"With the extended break we have before our next match, and with everything going to plan, we expect Clayton not to miss any footy and to be available for our Round 7 clash against Richmond."

Salem left the field in the early stages of the Thursday night's match, with scans showing damage to his right hamstring.

"This is unfortunate for Christian, who is such an important player in our team," Richardson said.

"Christian has had his fair share of injury battles, so while this is another frustrating setback for him, we know he will attack his rehab with the utmost professionalism. He is as resilient as they come.

"At this stage, we expect him to miss approximately four to six weeks, given the nature of the injury."

