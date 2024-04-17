Our footy experts have made the call on round six

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THE BOLD decision to tip West Coast last week paid off for Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook, who have lifted themselves off the bottom of the table.

Former Port Adelaide hero Kane Cornes was the only expert to pick Brisbane over Melbourne last Thursday, also giving him five correct winners for the round.

This week presents some genuine 50-50 matches, with St Kilda-Western Bulldogs, Carlton-GWS and Collingwood-Port Adelaide splitting opinions.

And if our tipsters are correct, the Giants and Cats will finally lose their unbeaten status.

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 21 points

Adelaide

Collingwood

Carlton

Geelong

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 35

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – four points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 34

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 11 points

Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 34

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda – eight points

Adelaide

Collingwood

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 33

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda - 14 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 32

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 32

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 13 points

Adelaide

Collingwood

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 31

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - eight points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 31

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Adelaide

Collingwood

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 31

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs – two points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Adelaide

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 4

Total: 30

TOTALS

St Kilda 4-7 Western Bulldogs

Adelaide 10-1 Essendon

Collingwood 6-5 Port Adelaide

Carlton 7-4 Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane 9-2 Geelong

West Coast 0-11 Fremantle

Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast

North Melbourne 0-11 Hawthorn

Byes: Richmond, Melbourne