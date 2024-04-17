Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THE BOLD decision to tip West Coast last week paid off for Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook, who have lifted themselves off the bottom of the table.

Former Port Adelaide hero Kane Cornes was the only expert to pick Brisbane over Melbourne last Thursday, also giving him five correct winners for the round.

This week presents some genuine 50-50 matches, with St Kilda-Western Bulldogs, Carlton-GWS and Collingwood-Port Adelaide splitting opinions.

And if our tipsters are correct, the Giants and Cats will finally lose their unbeaten status. 

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 21 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Geelong
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 35

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – four points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 34

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 34

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda – eight points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 33

JOSH GABELICH

St Kilda - 14 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 32

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 32

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 13 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 31

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - eight points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 31

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 31

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs – two points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 31

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - nine points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 4
Total: 30

TOTALS

St Kilda 4-7 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 10-1 Essendon
Collingwood 6-5 Port Adelaide
Carlton 7-4 Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane 9-2 Geelong
West Coast 0-11 Fremantle
Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 0-11 Hawthorn

Byes: Richmond, Melbourne