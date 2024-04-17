THE BOLD decision to tip West Coast last week paid off for Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook, who have lifted themselves off the bottom of the table.
Former Port Adelaide hero Kane Cornes was the only expert to pick Brisbane over Melbourne last Thursday, also giving him five correct winners for the round.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
This week presents some genuine 50-50 matches, with St Kilda-Western Bulldogs, Carlton-GWS and Collingwood-Port Adelaide splitting opinions.
And if our tipsters are correct, the Giants and Cats will finally lose their unbeaten status.
Check out all the R6 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
St Kilda - 21 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Geelong
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 35
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – four points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 34
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 11 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 34
MICHAEL WHITING
St Kilda – eight points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 33
JOSH GABELICH
St Kilda - 14 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 32
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 32
NAT EDWARDS
St Kilda - 13 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 31
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - eight points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 31
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 31
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs – two points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 31
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Adelaide
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 4
Total: 30
TOTALS
St Kilda 4-7 Western Bulldogs
Adelaide 10-1 Essendon
Collingwood 6-5 Port Adelaide
Carlton 7-4 Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane 9-2 Geelong
West Coast 0-11 Fremantle
Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 0-11 Hawthorn
Byes: Richmond, Melbourne