Max Gruzewski at Giants training on April 18, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney will weigh up a couple of potential debutants ahead of this week's Anzac Day blockbuster against Brisbane, as the club sweats on Tribunal outcomes for star duo Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan.

The Giants announced on Monday they would appeal respective one-match bans for captain Greene and Coleman Medal leader Hogan, stemming from Saturday's loss to Carlton.

But should they both miss, pending the Tribunal hearings on Tuesday night, it could put a couple of uncapped young forwards in the frame for AFL debuts ahead of this Thursday night's encounter against the Lions.

Key forward Max Gruzewski has been closing on a senior call-up over the last fortnight having kicked four goals in the VFL against Sandringham last week, with the 19-year-old the only tall on the emergency list for the side's last two fixtures.

Gruzewski is likely to be an option to potentially replace Hogan, with fellow uncapped youngster Darcy Jones among several candidates waiting in the wings should Greene fail at the Tribunal.

Jones, a first-round pick in the 2022 national draft, is highly rated internally at the Giants and made an impressive return from an ACL injury he sustained last season with 22 disposals and two goals in that same VFL clash with Sandringham.

Darcy Jones at Giants training on March 20, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Fellow youngster Toby McMullin will also vie for Greene's spot, having finished with four goals from 14 disposals, five clearances and 11 tackles in last weekend's VFL win against Werribee.

Conor Stone (21 disposals, five clearances, three goals in the VFL) is another option, while the experience of Lachie Keeffe could factor into Adam Kingsley's selection call in a young Giants forward line.

The Giants, who made a 5-0 start to the campaign before Saturday's defeat to the Blues, will already be without their gun defender Sam Taylor and star midfielder Stephen Coniglio for Thursday night's game against the Lions in Canberra.