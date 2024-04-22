North Melbourne players have some of the worst win-loss records in history after the Roos' horror run in recent seasons

North Melbourne players after their loss to Hawthorn in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EIGHTY-four games, nine wins. Twenty-eight games, one win. Thirteen games, zero wins.

These are the historic lows of some North Melbourne players after the club slumped to a sixth consecutive defeat on Sunday to start a new season.

North's horror win-loss record over the past four-and-a-bit seasons has been well documented; for the record, since the start of 2020, the Roos have recorded just 12 victories from 90 games, a win percentage of 13.33.

But the numbers are even more eye-catching when broken down to an individual level.

Of the eight worst win-loss records of current AFL players (minimum of 50 games), six are on the Kangaroos' list. That number rises to seven if you count recently departed defender Ben McKay, who is now at Essendon and has enjoyed twice as many wins in the past six weeks (four) than he did in his last two years at North (two).

Reliable wingman Bailey Scott has won just nine of 84 games in his career, giving him a win percentage of 10.7. That puts him sixth among all players in VFL/AFL history to have played 50 games or more and gives him the worst win percentage of any player since before the Second World War.

Bailey Scott looks dejected after North Melbourne's loss to Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Teammate Tom Powell, who has six wins from 51 games, is only marginally better with a win percentage of 11.8.

The numbers get even worse when the minimum 50-game filter is reduced to 10 games.

George Wardlaw is yet to win a game from 13 attempts, meaning his win percentage is zero. Eddie Ford has managed just one win from 28 games, a win percentage of 3.6 per cent. Paul Curtis (four wins from 42, win percentage 9.5) and Harry Sheezel (three wins from 29, win percentage 10.3) have also had the pleasure of singing the song on only a handful of occasions.

Forward Jack Mahony, now on Gold Coast's rookie list, enjoyed just five wins from 44 games at North before he was delisted last year.

West Coast is well represented too, with Callum Jamieson, Rhett Bazzo, Reuben Ginbey and Brady Hough all having a win percentage of less than 15 per cent. But with Harley Reid-inspired momentum on their side, those numbers look set to rise.

The dire numbers of North's current list are not quite at all-time levels. Eighty players in history have played 10 games or more without ever winning one, and the current Roos are a mile off the all-time lows of St Kilda duo Ted Hall (one win from 73 games) and Bill Matthews (two from 78), who had win percentages of less than three way back at the turn of the 20th century.

But in the modern game, the numbers of these beleaguered Roos are close to unprecedented.

Lowest win percentage - current

(min. 10 games)

Perc Player Club GMS W-L-D 0.0% George Wardlaw North Melbourne 13 0-13 3.6% Eddie Ford North Melbourne 28 1-27 5.9% Callum Jamieson West Coast 17 1-16 9.5% Paul Curtis North Melbourne 42 4-38 10.0% Rhett Bazzo West Coast 20 2-18 10.3% Harry Sheezel North Melbourne 29 3-26 10.7% Bailey Scott North Melbourne 84 9-74-1 11.4% Jack Mahony North Melbourne/Gold Coast 44 5-38-1 11.8% Tom Powell North Melbourne 51 6-44-1 13.0% Reuben Ginbey West Coast 23 3-20 13.9% Brady Hough West Coast 36 5-31 14.3% Charlie Lazzaro North Melbourne 35 5-30 15.4% Tristan Xerri North Melbourne 39 6-32-1 15.6% Ben McKay North Melbourne/Essendon 77 12-64-1



Lowest win percentage - current

(min. 50 games)

Perc Player Club GMS W-L-D 10.7% Bailey Scott North Melbourne 84 9-74-1 11.8% Tom Powell North Melbourne 51 6-44-1 15.6% Ben McKay North Melbourne/Essendon 77 12-64-1 19.8% Luke Davies-Uniacke North Melbourne 91 18-1-72 20% Nick Larkey North Melbourne 100 20-1-79 21.8% Bailey Williams West Coast 55 12-0-43 23.1% Cameron Zurhaar North Melbourne 104 24-1-79 26.6% Jy Simpkin North Melbourne 139 37-1-101 27.2% Alex Sexton Gold Coast 169 46-0-123 27.4% Touk Miller Gold Coast 179 49-2-128

Lowest win percentage - all time

(min. 50 games)